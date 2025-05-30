WTC 2025 Final: Cameron Green To Marco Jansen - 6 Players To Watch Out For In The SA Vs AUS Title Clash

The WTC Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's promises an exciting contest. Take a look key players who are expected to play crucial roles for their respective teams in determining the winner.

South Africa and the defending champions, Australia, will take on each other in the World Test Championship Final at Lord's on June 11.

Australia will be aiming to defend their title and become the first team to win two consecutive WTC triumphs, while South Africa is not only eyeing the Test supremacy but also ending their 27-year drought of winning an ICC title. South Africa qualified for the final as the table toppers with 8 wins, 3 losses, and a draw in 12 Tests. Australia, on the other hand, finished second on the points table with 13 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws in 19 matches.

As South Africa and Australia set to lock horns in the high-stakes WTC final at Lord's, let's take a look at six players to watch out for in the battle for Test supremacy.

Cameron Green has sent out a positive message to Australia with his impressive performance in the County Championship for Gloucestershire. Green was sidelined from cricketing actions after he suffered from a stress fracture on his back during Australia's white-ball tour of England in September 2024. A month later, he underwent surgery, which ruled him out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Since Cameron Green has been included in the Australia squad for the WTC final, the 25-year-old has been preparing himself for the title clash by playing in the County Championship.

In his five outings for Gloucestershire in the ongoing County Championship, Green has registered three centuries and a fifty, showcasing his excellent form with the bat. His tally of 467 runs at an average of 66.71 in nine innings reflects his match-readiness and ability to anchor the innings.

Kagiso Rabada is expected to lead South Africa's pace attack in the much-anticipated World Test Championship final against Australia. Rabada has been quite impressive in the ongoing WTC Cycle, picking 47 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, at an average of 29.47 and an economy rate of 3.64 in 10 matches. Rabada not only can swing the ball in both ways but also to extract movement on the seaming pitch at Lord's, which is likely to pose a threat to Australia's batting line-up.

Moreover, Rabada has a good record in England, picking 30 wickets at an average of 26 in six matches, which underlines his effectiveness in English conditions and makes him a vital weapon for South Africa in the summit clash.

Another player to watch out for in the World Test Championship final is none other than Steve Smith. Smith has been batting mainstay for Australia for over a decade and played a pivotal role in the team's maiden WTC triumph in 2023, defeating India in the final. The 36-year-old has had a brilliant WTC Cycle, amassing 1324 runs, including 5 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 41.37 in 19 matches, demonstrating his resilience and consistency even in challenging conditions.

Additionally, Steve Smith has an excellent record in English conditions, amassing 2255 runs, including 8 centuries at an impressive average of 55 in 22 matches, making him a key figure in Australia's bid to retain the WTC crown. Likely, Smith will play his last WTC final as there is uncertainty over his future in Tests, given his age.

Marco Jansen has emerged as one of the reliable pacers for South Africa over the last couple of years. The 25-year-old has picked 29 wickets, including two fifers and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 20.82 and an economy rate of 3.76 in six matches of the ongoing WTC Cycle, making him a crucial asset for the Proteas with his ability to generate steep bounce and extract movement on seaming pitch at Lord's.

Jansen also has experience of playing in English conditions, as he picked nine wickets at an average of 13 in just two matches, underscoring his threat with the new ball and his potential to dismantle Australia's top order early in the innings. Australia's batters are expected to prepare to counterattack Marco Jansen in the WTC Final.

Travis Head is one of the most aggressive batters in Tests, known for his counter-attacking style of batting that can shift the momentum of the game in a session. He was the Player of the Match in the WTC Final in 2023 against India, scoring a scintillating 163 in the first innings to set the tone for Australia's victory. In the ongoing WTC cycle, Head has amassed 1177 runs, including 3 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 35.66 in 19 matches.

In English conditions, Head has a good record, aggregating 734 runs, including a century, at an average of 38.63 in 10 matches, which highlights his adaptability and makes him a crucial middle-order batter for Australia in the high-stakes WTC Final.

Over the past year, Aiden Markram has shown a significant improvement in his performances in Tests. Since 2024, the South African middle-order has aggregated 567 runs, including a century, at an average of 35.43 in nine matches. In the ongoing WTC cycle, Markram has amassed 572 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 33.64 in 10 matches.

Markram does not have a good record in English conditions, scoring just 36 runs at an average of 12 in two matches, but his recent resurgence and improved shot selection make him a potential game-changer if he can adapt quickly to the conditions at Lord's in the WTC Final.