Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BSTR Miner Unveils Revolutionary Short-Term Contracts: Join 5 Million Users Earning $33,800 Daily Via Cloud Mining


2025-05-30 03:12:44
(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – May 29, 2025 – BSTR Miner, the award-winning cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking limited-time short-term contract designed to maximize profitability for both new and experienced cryptocurrency miners. The launch comes amid unprecedented user growth, with over 5 million users worldwide leveraging BSTR's technology to earn up to $33,800 daily without any hardware equipment.

New Short-Term Contracts: Speed ​​Meets Profitability

For the first time, BSTR Miner is launching 30-day mining contracts designed to deliver a quick return on investment. Unlike traditional long-term contracts, these contracts enable users to profit in the volatile cryptocurrency market with a lower barrier to entry and instant scalability. These contracts support Bitcoin, Ethereum and emerging altcoins, with an estimated return of 2.5-3.8x based on current market trends.

"Our data shows that short-term flexibility is the top need for users," said CEO Robert Vance. "This launch is more than just an upgrade, it's a financial revolution for everyday investors."

Why 5 million users trust BSTR Miner
  • Zero hardware costs: Mining remotely from BSTR's ASIC data centers.
  • Military-grade security: Fraud-proof protocols and SSL encryption.
  • Profitability dashboard: Track earnings and hashrate in real time.
  • 24/7 expert support: Dedicated team assists users around the world.

A recent user review shows a profit of $7,200 in just 11 days using the BSTR optimized algorithm.

Limited-time bonus

To celebrate the launch of the contract, new users will receive a $10 bonus on their first deposit. Contracts start at $10, making elite mining accessible to everyone.

Join the mining revolution

The BSTR Miner platform does not require any technical expertise. Sign up, choose a contract, and start earning:

MENAFN30052025004644010603ID1109617329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search