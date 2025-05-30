BSTR Miner Unveils Revolutionary Short-Term Contracts: Join 5 Million Users Earning $33,800 Daily Via Cloud Mining

MENAFN - Pressat) London, UK – May 29, 2025 – BSTR Miner, the award-winning cloud mining platform, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking limited-time short-term contract designed to maximize profitability for both new and experienced cryptocurrency miners. The launch comes amid unprecedented user growth, with over 5 million users worldwide leveraging BSTR's technology to earn up to $33,800 daily without any hardware equipment.

New Short-Term Contracts: Speed ​​Meets Profitability

For the first time, BSTR Miner is launching 30-day mining contracts designed to deliver a quick return on investment. Unlike traditional long-term contracts, these contracts enable users to profit in the volatile cryptocurrency market with a lower barrier to entry and instant scalability. These contracts support Bitcoin, Ethereum and emerging altcoins, with an estimated return of 2.5-3.8x based on current market trends.

"Our data shows that short-term flexibility is the top need for users," said CEO Robert Vance. "This launch is more than just an upgrade, it's a financial revolution for everyday investors."



Zero hardware costs: Mining remotely from BSTR's ASIC data centers.

Military-grade security: Fraud-proof protocols and SSL encryption.

Profitability dashboard: Track earnings and hashrate in real time. 24/7 expert support: Dedicated team assists users around the world.

Why 5 million users trust BSTR Miner

A recent user review shows a profit of $7,200 in just 11 days using the BSTR optimized algorithm.

Limited-time bonus

To celebrate the launch of the contract, new users will receive a $10 bonus on their first deposit. Contracts start at $10, making elite mining accessible to everyone.

Join the mining revolution

The BSTR Miner platform does not require any technical expertise. Sign up, choose a contract, and start earning: