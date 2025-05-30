VERY POLITE AGENCY Is A Gold Sponsor At The Centurion One Capital 6Th Annual LA Summit
This four-day invitation only and curated event will feature:
- public and private companies across emerging and growth sectors highly selective audience of global growth investors insightful panel discussions led by globally renowned experts and thought leaders VIP networking events and a captivating entertainment program
Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit
Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings
Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT
Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel
For more information and registration details, please visit: .
Very Polite Agency is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors and building meaningful relationships and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.
About Very Polite Agency
Very Polite Agency is an internationally integrated communications and creative agency with studios in Vancouver and Toronto, Canada. We help brands forge lasting relationships with consumers across a range of platforms, on a global scale. We think differently, with a focus on emotional resonance, connection, and responsiveness. Our approach is driven by innovative strategy and a 360-degree perspective that considers both the brand and the audience at every stage.
We are built on the premise that agencies should operate as integrated internal partners – not external counterparts, and as such, we are selective, choosing to work with brands that resonate with us culturally and creatively. Like us, our clients are driven, passionate and have an innate desire to do good great things.
Learn more about Very Polite Agency at .
