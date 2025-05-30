Winners Of 7Th English Language Olympiad Awarded At ADA University

MENAFN - AzerNews) The winners of the annual English Language Olympiad for Academic Purposes, organized by ADA University, have received their awards. The award ceremony took place on May 29 at ADA University,reports.

Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku Education Information Center, STI Travel, and BESTCOMP GROUP, the multi-stage Olympiad involved a total of 1,674 students. These students successfully completed the competition stages held at ADA University's Baku and Gazakh campuses, School No. 39 named after Mir Jalal Pashayev in Ganja, and the Heydar Aliyev School in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic before being invited to the award ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, ADA University Vice-Rectors Vafa Kazdal and Fariz Ismayilzade emphasized that this now-traditional Olympiad brings together students from various regions across the country, once again proving that talent exists not only in the capital but in every corner of Azerbaijan. ADA University's mission is to discover and support that talent.

Rashad Khudiyev, Deputy Minister of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic; Narmina Huseynova, Head of the Baku City Education Department; and Fuad Garayev, Deputy Director of the Institute of Education, commended the students for their academic efforts and congratulated the winners.

Based on the results, the top three students in the 8th–9th grade category were awarded. First place winner, Ughur Alizadeh, a student of School No. 1 named after Mirza Alakbar Sabir in Astara district, won the right to participate free of charge in a two-week “Global Young Leaders” course in the United Kingdom. The award was presented by Fuad Garayev, Deputy Director of the Institute of Education; Gunay Masimova, Director of the Baku Education Information Center; and Gunel Mirzazade, Manager at STI Travel.

The second and third place winners-Zarifa Atayeva from School No. 1 named after Ismat Gayibov in Sumgayit, and Kenan Karimzade from School No. 3 named after B.Y. Jafarov in Khirdalan-were awarded laptops and tablets, presented by Narmina Huseynova of the Baku City Education Department and Fuad Gambarov, Chief Human Resources Officer at BESTCOMP Group.

First-place winner Ughur Alizadeh shared his excitement:

It is worth noting that the Olympiad consisted of three stages: the first assessed students' grammar and reading skills in English, the second focused on writing and listening abilities, and the final stage evaluated their speaking skills.