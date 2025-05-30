Liftmycv Adds A Real-Time AI Cover Letter Generator To Supercharge Its Auto-Apply Agent

MENAFN - GetNews)



Built by job seekers, for job seekers - LiftmyCV delivers human-like, personalized cover letters for every application, without the burnout.

London, UK - May 30th, 2025 - LiftmyCV, the startup redefining how professionals apply for jobs, has launched a new feature that tackles one of the most frustrating parts of job hunting: writing cover letters.

The new AI Cover Letter Generator per Job creates personalized, context-aware cover letters for each role a user applies to - in real time, with a single click. It's designed to help applicants stand out in crowded inboxes, without spending hours rewriting the same intro lines over and over.

“Cover letters have always been a painful chore,” said Dan Zaitsev, founder of LiftmyCV.“Most job seekers either skip them or send the same generic version to every company. We wanted to build a tool that makes every cover letter feel personal - without the work.”

A Problem Most Job Platforms Ignore

While resumes have become easier to generate with templates and AI tools, cover letters remain a pain point. Research shows that nearly 60% of hiring managers still expect them, yet most candidates either copy-paste generic versions or skip them entirely.

LiftmyCV's AI Cover Letter Generator uses the latest ChatGPT models to write original, role-specific letters - tailored to each job description and aligned with the user's profile. The letters are editable, professionally worded, and optimized to pass ATS filters, giving job seekers a better shot at interviews without sacrificing time or authenticity.

A Mission-Driven Approach to Modern Job Hunting

LiftmyCV was founded by a team of product builders and engineers who were tired of the inefficiencies of modern job platforms. The company is building a next-generation job search agent that doesn't just automate tasks - it enhances the application process with meaningful, personalized content.

From its auto-apply AI agent to its resume-to-profile converter and now smart cover letter generation, LiftmyCV is evolving into a full-stack job search platform designed to help professionals apply faster, smarter, and without burnout.

“The job search process is broken,” Zaitsev adds.“We're building tools that treat job seekers like real people, not just clicks in a funnel.”

How It Works

After uploading their resume and completing a job seeker profile, users simply activate the AI Cover Letter Generator when applying to a job through LiftmyCV's platform. The tool analyzes the job description, matches it with the user's profile, and writes a unique, high-quality cover letter tailored to that specific opportunity.

Each letter is:



Job-specific, using keywords and tone based on the job post

Human-like, powered by advanced ChatGPT models

ATS-optimized, designed to pass automated screening tools Editable in real time, giving users full control to tweak or personalize further



Combined with LiftmyCV's AI job search agent, which auto-applies to roles across LinkedIn, Workable, Lever, and more, this new feature turns the traditionally exhausting job hunt into a smoother, more strategic process.

About LiftmyCV

LiftmyCV is a modern job search platform that uses AI to automate and improve how professionals apply for jobs. With features like auto-apply agents, ATS-ready resumes, and personalized cover letters, LiftmyCV helps users navigate the job market more efficiently - without compromising quality. The team operates remotely and is committed to building a more human-centered job search experience.

