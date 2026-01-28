Adnan Sami Calls Wife Roya His 'Calm In Every Storm'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Popular playback singer Adnan Sami penned a lovely anniversary wish for his better half, Roya Sami Khan, as the two completed 16 years of marital bliss on Thursday.

Marking the occasion, he treated the netizens with some romantic pictures with his better half.

Sami shared that his life started to find its true meaning 16 years ago, ever since Roya agreed to be a part of it.

His Instagram post read, "Sixteen years ago, my beautiful Roya said 'Yes' to me and from that moment my life began to find its true shape, its true“balance” & its true meaning. (sic)"

Calling her his calm in every storm, he added, "My Darling Roya, You have been the quiet strength behind every step I take, the calm in every storm, the hand that steadies me when I stumble and the heart that believes in me when I struggle to believe in myself."

Sami further lauded Roya for being an incredible mother to their baby girl, Medina, and admitted that his world revolves around these two.

"You are the super-mother of the most precious gift God could ever have given us, our daughter, our precious angel, Medina Sami Khan and watching you love her & devote your life to her has shown me a whole new & deeper meaning of love. My life truly revolves around you two; every dream I dream, every hope I hold, every prayer I whisper has your names written inside it. You and Medina are not just a part of my world – you are my entire world, my whole universe, the centre around which my heart orbits", he shared.

Thanking his stars for bringing them into his life, Sami wrote, "I owe everything to the kindness and generosity of God for blessing me with such a beautiful wife, such a strong friend, and such an incredible mother for our daughter. Roya, you are my home, my anchor, my miracle from God and the love story I will never stop being grateful for."

"Happy 16th anniversary, my love. Thank you for every year, every sacrifice, every smile, and for filling my life with a kind of love I never even knew was ever possible," the singer concluded the post.