Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report Of AS Prfoods For The 3Rd Quarter And 9 Months Of 2024/2025 Financial Year
|mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise
|3Q 2024/2025
|2023/2024
|3Q 2023/2024
|2022/2023
|Sales
|3.7
|17.1
|3.8
|19.6
|Gross profit
|0.7
|3.2
|0.5
|3.6
|EBITDA
|-0.1
|-0.3
|-0.2
|0.3
|EBIT
|-0.3
|-3.3
|-0.5
|-1.0
|EBT
|-0.5
|-4.6
|-0.7
|0.4
|Net profit (-loss)
|-0.5
|-4.7
|-0.7
|0.3
|Gross margin
|18.1%
|18.7%
|13.2%
|18.3%
|EBITDA margin
|-3.5%
|-2.0%
|-5.5%
|1.5%
|EBIT margin
|-7.2%
|-19.4%
|-13.2%
|-5.1%
|EBT margin
|-14.3%
|-26.9%
|-18.3%
|2.0%
|Net margin
|-14.5%
|-27.3%
|-18.4%
|1.5%
|Operating expense ratio
|-24.6%
|-27.1%
|-27.2%
|24.0%
BALANCE SHEET
|mln EUR, unless indicated otherwise
|31.03.2025
|30.06.2024
|31.03.2024
|30.06.2023
|Net debt
|13.3
|14.3
|13.6
|16.7
|Equity
|2.2
|3.2
|5.8
|8.3
|Working capital
|-12.3
|-9.2
|-8.5
|0.0
|Assets
|21.0
|21.9
|24.3
|30.2
|Liquidity ratio
|0.3
|0.3x
|0.4x
|1.0x
|Equity ratio
|10.4%
|14.6%
|24.0%
|27.4%
|Gearing ratio
|85.9%
|81.8%
|70.0%
|66.9%
|Debt to total assets
|0.9x
|0.9x
|0.8x
|0.7x
|Net debt to operating EBITDA
|25x
|-42.5x
|36.2x
|55.8x
|ROE
|-61.6%
|-81.4%
|-9.8%
|4.1%
|ROA
|-7.7%
|-17.9%
|-2.5%
|1.0%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|EUR '000
|31.03.2025
|30.06.2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|669
|203
|Trade and other receivables
|1,599
|2,212
|Prepayments
|192
|173
|Inventories
|1 663
|1,644
|Total current assets
|4,124
|4,232
|Long-term financial investments
|0
|418
|Tangible assets
|3,763
|4,164
|Intangible assets
|13,084
|13,102
|Total non-current assets
|16,848
|17,684
|TOTAL ASSETS
|20,971
|21,916
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|13,182
|10,899
|Trade and other payables
|3,197
|2,559
|Total current liabilities
|16,379
|13,458
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|801
|3,600
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,422
|1,420
|Government grants
|186
|247
|Total non-current liabilities
|2,408
|5,267
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|18,787
|18,725
|Share capital
|7,737
|7,737
|Share premium
|14,007
|14,007
|Treasury shares
|-390
|-390
|Statutory capital reserve
|51
|51
|Currency translation differences
|383
|439
|Retained profit (loss)
|-19,601
|-18,653
|Equity attributable to parent
|2,186
|3,191
|Non-controlling interest
|0
|0
|TOTAL EQUITY
|2,186
|3,191
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|20,971
|21,916
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|EUR '000
|3Q 2024/2025
|3Q 2023/2024
|9m 2024/2025
|9m 2023/2024
|Revenue
|3,684
|3,768
|15,098
|12,625
|Cost of goods sold
|-3,018
|-3,226
|-11,901
|-9,985
|Gross profit
|665
|542
|3,197
|2,640
|Operating expenses
|-906
|-1,024
|-3,056
|-3,533
|Selling and distribution expenses
|-580
|-598
|-1,982
|-1,946
|Administrative expenses
|-327
|-426
|-1,073
|-1,587
|Other income / expense
|-24
|26
|-24
|6
|Fair value adjustment on biological assets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Operating profit (loss)
|-265
|-456
|118
|-887
|Financial income / expenses
|-261
|-240
|-886
|-1,082
|Profit (Loss) before tax
|-526
|-696
|-769
|-1,969
|Income tax
|-9
|2
|-179
|-109
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|-535
|-694
|-948
|-2,078
|Net profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-535
|-694
|-948
|-2,075
|Non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|Total net profit (loss) for the period
|-535
|-694
|-948
|-2,079
|Other comprehensive income (loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences
|-4
|138
|-56
|-101
|Total comprehensive income (expense)
|-539
|-556
|-1,004
|-2,180
|Total comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
|Owners of the Parent Company
|-539
|-556
|-1,004
|-2,176
|Non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|Total comprehensive income (expense) for the period
|-539
|-556
|-1,004
|-2,180
|Profit (Loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Diluted profit (loss) per share (EUR)
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.05
Kristjan Kotkas Timo Pärn
Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board
...
Attachment
-
PRF 2024_2025_q3_en_eur_con
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment