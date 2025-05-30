PFM CRYPTO Expands Global Reach With AI-Powered, Zero-Fee Digital Asset Management Platform

PFM Crypto

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PFM CRYPTO , a UK-based digital asset management company, has expanded access to its AI-driven, zero-fee crypto investment platform across 192 countries. With more than 9.2 million registered users, the platform is seeing significant growth amid increased global demand for low-barrier digital earning solutions.The platform enables users to participate in short-term earning strategies with flexible contracts lasting 1, 2, or 5 days. A key differentiator is its proprietary AI optimization engine, which adjusts strategies based on real-time market data, user-defined risk preferences, and short-term volatility patterns. Users are not required to deposit funds or connect external wallets to begin exploring the system, as the platform offers a $10 sign-up bonus for trial use.“Our approach is centered on giving users an entry point into digital finance that doesn't rely on high upfront capital or complex infrastructure,” said Amelia Elspeth, Marketing Director at PFM CRYPTO.“As adoption increases globally, simplicity, security, and transparency are critical.”PFM CRYPTO integrates several safeguards and operational standards to support secure transactions. These include cold wallet asset storage, two-factor authentication (2FA), and blockchain-based smart contracts that enable transparent and verifiable earnings. The platform also enforces Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols in line with international compliance frameworks.In addition to its technical offerings, PFM CRYPTO emphasizes fast, user-friendly operations. Withdrawals are processed within one to five minutes, and users are not charged transaction or maintenance fees. This infrastructure is designed to support both new entrants and experienced digital asset users seeking efficiency in income-generation platforms.The platform's structure aligns with broader trends in decentralized finance (DeFi) and crypto asset accessibility. As market volatility continues to influence investor behavior in 2025, platforms offering simplified and short-duration income strategies have gained prominence, particularly in regions where access to traditional financial tools is limited.PFM CRYPTO is operated by Precision Financial Management Ltd , a UK-registered entity (Company No. 11719896) headquartered in Leyland, England. The company reports that its user base continues to grow steadily, particularly in Europe, America, and Asia, where mobile-first financial platforms are increasingly favored.Looking ahead, the company plans to roll out new features focused on education, local language support, and ESG-compliant infrastructure. According to internal data, the platform currently processes hundreds of thousands of daily transactions and remains one of the few AI-integrated, fee-free platforms in its segment.Users can learn more or register at .

