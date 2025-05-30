India Advances Plans For Domestic Rare Earth Magnet Production
Rare earth magnets, essential in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics, are predominantly sourced from China, posing supply chain vulnerabilities for India.
The proposed initiative includes financial incentives for companies entering the rare earth magnet sector, public-private partnerships to establish processing and production units, and collaborations with alternative international sources to reduce dependency on Chinese imports.
This move aligns with India's broader strategy to secure its critical mineral supply chains and bolster its manufacturing capabilities.
The urgency of this initiative is underscored by recent developments, such as TRAFALGAR Group's plan to build India's first rare earth metals, alloy, and magnet plant in Gujarat, aiming to supply 20 per cent of domestic NdFeB magnet demand by 2027.
Additionally, India is exploring green technologies for recycling critical minerals in collaboration with the UK, enhancing sustainability in the sector.
By fostering domestic production and international partnerships, India aims to mitigate supply chain risks and support its growing industries reliant on rare earth magnets.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment