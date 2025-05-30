403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QF Report Highlights Major Advancement In Inclusive Education, Autism Support
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) is systematically advancing inclusive education services across the country – from fostering a uniquely sensitive approach for children with autism to establishing dedicated schools and launching new financial aid for families – as detailed in its latest progress report.
According to QF's 'Building an Autism-Friendly Nation in Qatar' progress report (2016-2024), a cornerstone of its commitment is the Special Schools and Special Educational Needs Services (S4) department, established in 2022.
This department, QF noted, centralises its efforts to serve children and young people facing academic challenges and complex learning needs. S4 oversees QF's specialised educational institutions, including Awsaj Academy, Renad Academy, and Warif Academy, while also managing a comprehensive range of essential special educational needs (SEN) services. Its formation underscores QF's dedication to championing inclusive education and driving innovations that value the abilities and contributions of individuals with diverse needs.
The report pointed out that QF's approach is deeply rooted in recognising the individual capabilities and real-life requirements of each child, particularly those with autism, with active parental participation as a basis.
Operating within its diverse ecosystem, QF said it pioneers a culturally sensitive educational model for Qatar, meticulously designed to understand how each child learns and experiences the world.
“Our qualified internationally certified teaching staff are designing curricula that give these children a clear pathway, ensuring that children with autism and other learning differences have the same quality learning experiences as their neurotypical peers in mainstream schools,” the report said. It also cited QF's key role in supporting children with disabilities, which dates back to 1996 with the establishment of Awsaj Academy.
Initially The Learning Centre, providing services to special needs students at Qatar Academy, QF said Awsaj Academy evolved into an independent school within Education City. It has since expanded to accommodate more than 600 students aged 3-18 years, primarily focusing on those with mild to moderate learning disabilities from kindergarten to Grade 12.
The academy prioritises students who are typically two to four years behind their peers due to specific learning differences or anxiety disorders, offering tailored catch-up programmes to facilitate high school graduation, university entry, or employment. In response to growing demand, the report said QF plans to expand Awsaj Academy's reach and localise access to enhanced SEN services through the 'Awsaj Satellite Programme' within QF mainstream schools.
It aims to integrate these programmes into Qatar's broader pre-university education system. Awsaj Academy also collaborates extensively with other QF entities on clinical support, training, research, and technological innovations to foster systemic educational change and ensure sustainability.
The report revealed that recent years have also seen the growth of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) schools for children with special needs, including the Al-Hidaya Group of Schools and Warif Academy.
The creation of Warif Academy, managed by QF for MoEHE, marks a significant milestone as Qatar's first school designed for students with profound and multiple learning disabilities who have never before accessed formal education, affirming every child's right to a structured educational experience. QF is also actively engaging with MoEHE to broaden the scope of national specialised schools and is playing a key role in developing a comprehensive roadmap for special educational needs across the country.
According to QF's 'Building an Autism-Friendly Nation in Qatar' progress report (2016-2024), a cornerstone of its commitment is the Special Schools and Special Educational Needs Services (S4) department, established in 2022.
This department, QF noted, centralises its efforts to serve children and young people facing academic challenges and complex learning needs. S4 oversees QF's specialised educational institutions, including Awsaj Academy, Renad Academy, and Warif Academy, while also managing a comprehensive range of essential special educational needs (SEN) services. Its formation underscores QF's dedication to championing inclusive education and driving innovations that value the abilities and contributions of individuals with diverse needs.
The report pointed out that QF's approach is deeply rooted in recognising the individual capabilities and real-life requirements of each child, particularly those with autism, with active parental participation as a basis.
Operating within its diverse ecosystem, QF said it pioneers a culturally sensitive educational model for Qatar, meticulously designed to understand how each child learns and experiences the world.
“Our qualified internationally certified teaching staff are designing curricula that give these children a clear pathway, ensuring that children with autism and other learning differences have the same quality learning experiences as their neurotypical peers in mainstream schools,” the report said. It also cited QF's key role in supporting children with disabilities, which dates back to 1996 with the establishment of Awsaj Academy.
Initially The Learning Centre, providing services to special needs students at Qatar Academy, QF said Awsaj Academy evolved into an independent school within Education City. It has since expanded to accommodate more than 600 students aged 3-18 years, primarily focusing on those with mild to moderate learning disabilities from kindergarten to Grade 12.
The academy prioritises students who are typically two to four years behind their peers due to specific learning differences or anxiety disorders, offering tailored catch-up programmes to facilitate high school graduation, university entry, or employment. In response to growing demand, the report said QF plans to expand Awsaj Academy's reach and localise access to enhanced SEN services through the 'Awsaj Satellite Programme' within QF mainstream schools.
It aims to integrate these programmes into Qatar's broader pre-university education system. Awsaj Academy also collaborates extensively with other QF entities on clinical support, training, research, and technological innovations to foster systemic educational change and ensure sustainability.
The report revealed that recent years have also seen the growth of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) schools for children with special needs, including the Al-Hidaya Group of Schools and Warif Academy.
The creation of Warif Academy, managed by QF for MoEHE, marks a significant milestone as Qatar's first school designed for students with profound and multiple learning disabilities who have never before accessed formal education, affirming every child's right to a structured educational experience. QF is also actively engaging with MoEHE to broaden the scope of national specialised schools and is playing a key role in developing a comprehensive roadmap for special educational needs across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment