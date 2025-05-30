Move The Needle Consultancy Invests In Best Kept Shared, Expands Strategic Fashion Partnerships Across MENA & India

- Mary Ghobrial, Founder, Move The Needle ConsultancyDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Move the Needle Consultancy (MTNC), the global advisory firm led by e-commerce veteran Mary Ghobrial, has invested in Best Kept Shared (BKS), the UAE's first peer-to-peer platform for luxury fashion rental and resale. The move deepens MTNC's footprint in the circular fashion economy while positioning BKS as a key player in the future of luxury access across the Middle East.Dubbed the Airbnb for fashion, Best Kept Shared offers women the chance to rent designer pieces directly from curated closets across the region. Wardrobes from style leaders like Nadya Hasan, Rosemin, and Lesa Milan are featured alongside everyday fashion entrepreneurs, making the platform both aspirational and accessible. Items from brands such as Zimmermann, Prada, Nué, and The Vampire's Wife are available at a fraction of retail cost-delivered same-day, dry-cleaned, and ready to wear.“As fashion rental becomes a core discovery channel for luxury brands, global retailers like Selfridges and Net-a-Porter are integrating rental into their D2C strategies,” said Kelly Power, Co-Founder of Best Kept Shared.“With MTNC's backing, we're focused on scaling technology, expanding brand partnerships, and amplifying customer acquisition across the region.”Mary Ghobrial brings more than 25 years of experience to the table, including pivotal leadership roles at Amazon and Souq, where she drove multi-market P&L and helped lead the platform through its $580 million acquisition. At MTNC, she continues to advise and scale next-gen commerce ventures, from growth-stage disruptors to global brands.“We don't invest for headlines-we invest where we know how to move,” said Mary Ghobrial.“Best Kept Shared is solving for a very real shift in how women consume luxury. It's not just fashion-it's infrastructure for the future of retail. We're here to scale it.”The investment comes amid MTNC's growing influence across high-growth fashion platforms. Ghobrial now serves as senior advisor to Namshi , the leading fashion e-commerce platform in the GCC, and to Nykaa, India's dominant omnichannel beauty and lifestyle player. In both roles, she's architecting fashion and beauty strategies, sourcing global brand collaborations, and activating private label initiatives.“Mary is a powerhouse,” said Maya El Khalil, CEO of Namshi.“She's already delivered four major brand partnerships that added millions of products to our offering. Her track record speaks for itself.”MTNC is also working closely with Warner Music on artist rights strategy and forging U.S. partnerships to help global brands launch across the Middle East via its e-commerce network.As re-commerce is projected to account for 23% of the global fashion market by 2030 (Boston Consulting Group), Best Kept Shared is offering more than just rentals-it's offering a future-proof model that merges community, sustainability, and revenue recovery from unsold or returned inventory.“This partnership is about building smart,” added Ghobrial.“The rental revolution is here-and MENA's just getting started.”Move the Needle ConsultancyFounded by Mary Ghobrial, Move the Needle Consultancy helps brands scale smart and fast across e-commerce, fashion, beauty, and retail. With deep market fluency in MENA, India, and the U.S., MTNC partners with founders, operators, and platforms to accelerate growth, unlock revenue, and build what's next.Best Kept SharedBest Kept Shared is the region's first peer-to-peer fashion rental and resale platform. Built for modern luxury consumers, BKS offers same-day rentals, fit guarantees, and access to the wardrobes of the Middle East's most stylish women. The platform supports circular fashion by keeping clothes in use longer-and delivering looks without the commitment. | @bestkeptshared

Adam Nelson

WORKHOUSE

+1 212-645-8006

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.