Alamos Gold Announces Results Of The Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders And Changes To Its Board Of Directors
|Total Shares Voted:
|325,407,116
|Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:
|420,565,418
|Total Percentage of Shares Voted:
|77.37%
1. Election of Directors
Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos' management proxy circular dated April 9, 2025 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|J. Robert S. Prichard
|288,734,732
|99.43
|1,661,379
|0.57
|Alexander Christopher
|289,950,137
|99.85
|445,974
|0.15
|Elaine Ellingham
|288,375,377
|99.30
|2,020,734
|0.70
|David Fleck
|286,388,311
|98.62
|4,007,800
|1.38
|Serafino Tony Giardini
|289,503,022
|99.69
|893,089
|0.31
|Claire Kennedy
|287,652,166
|99.06
|2,743,945
|0.94
|Chana Martineau
|289,807,115
|99.80
|588,995
|0.20
|John A. McCluskey
|289,752,618
|99.78
|643,494
|0.22
|Richard McCreary
|289,910,937
|99.83
|485,174
|0.17
|Monique Mercier
|287,376,868
|98.96
|3,019,243
|1.04
|Shaun Usmar
|289,877,986
|99.82
|518,126
|0.18
2. Re-Appointment and Compensation of Auditors
KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company's auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.
|Vote For
|%
|Withheld Vote
|%
|KPMG LLP
|311,046,217
|95.59
|14,360,899
|4.41
3. Long-Term Incentive Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan was approved.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Long-Term Incentive Plan
|278,776,304
|96.00
|11,619,808
|4.00
4. Employee Share Purchase Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan was approved.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Employee Share Purchase Plan
|289,604,237
|99.73
|791,875
|0.27
5. Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan
The resolution approving the Company's Fifth Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan was approved.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Shareholder Rights Plan
|279,504,654
|96.25
|10,891,456
|3.75
6. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's approach to Executive Compensation was passed.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Executive Compensation
|282,766,415
|97.37
|7,629,693
|2.63
7. Shareholder proposal
The proposal seeking to amend By-Law No. 1 of the Company was denied as a resolution of the Company.
|Vote For
|%
|Vote Against
|%
|Shareholder proposal
|8,071,143
|2.78
|282,324,964
|97.22
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol“AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Scott K. Parsons
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5439
Khalid Elhaj
Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations
(416) 368-9932 x 5427
