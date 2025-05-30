Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Richmond American Set To Build Marana Community

2025-05-30 12:16:13
More about this gated community:

  • Beautiful new homes with open layouts
  • Four thoughtfully designed single-story floor plans
  • Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
  • 3-car & RV garages available
  • Close proximity to the mountains
  • Near notable schools, essential services, recreation, shopping & dining
  • Master-planned amenities, including community golf courses & trails
  • Two models scheduled to be completed next summer

Call 520.549.2790 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

