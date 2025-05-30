Richmond American Set To Build Marana Community

More about this gated community:



Beautiful new homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed single-story floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

3-car & RV garages available

Close proximity to the mountains

Near notable schools, essential services, recreation, shopping & dining

Master-planned amenities, including community golf courses & trails Two models scheduled to be completed next summer

Call 520.549.2790 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.