Centre Okays Additional Rs 81,735 Crore As Tax Devolution To States: FM Sitharaman
In her address at the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM, Lucknow National Leadership Awards in the national capital, FM Sitharaman said this release is in addition to the regular monthly instalment of tax devolution of Rs 81,735 crore, which will be released on June 10.
"The additional instalment of devolution to states is in line with the principle of co-operative federalism and the aim of becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, which can be realised through 'Viksit States' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she emphasised.
The additional instalment of devolution will enable the states to speed up their capital spending, finance their development and welfare-related expenditure and also make available resources for priority projects/schemes of the states.
The Finance Minister further stated that India's industry and the manufacturing activity have all been good during Q4 of FY 2024-25, and there was a real GDP growth of 7.4 per cent in Q4 alone.
"For the entire FY 2024-25, the real GDP growth was 6.5 per cent. India is sustaining the growth, and it is the fastest growing economy for four years continuously," she mentioned.
She also said that science and technology-related investments have always been a priority in India.
“PM Modi looks at futuristic sciences as well and wants to invest in all of them. We need to be futuristic, and the kind of progress that we are seeing for every such investment assures me that with the industry really being leaders in such areas, we are sure to reach our 2047 goal of becoming Viksit Bharat,: said the Finance Minister.
She said the country is repeatedly proving that "we have people who achieve excellence in their chosen fields of activity".
"We are standing out, compelling the world to look at India with a certain sense of awe. We are in that part of India's history where it just requires confidence in our country's abilities and belief that we can definitely deliver the goal which PM Modi, on behalf of all the citizens, has laid out," FM Sitharaman stressed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment