MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout June, Old State Saloon will offer a lineup ofcelebrating heterosexuality, including the, and. The month will feature themed days to keep the party going:



Mondays: Beers for Breeders – Any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male receives a free draft beer.

Tetten Tuesdays – Ladies buy one drink, get one free. Duo Deal Wednesdays – Heterosexual couples enjoy 15% off their bill.

Special events include Hetero Merch Parties with exclusive discounts, a June 7th International Procreation Day Celebration , and a June 14th President Trump Huuuge Heterosexual Birthday Party . The saloon will host internet influencers, sports personalities, and media figures throughout the month, with more details to be announced.

In a groundbreaking expansion, Old State Saloon is partnering with the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc. to present the first-ever Hetero Awesome Fest on June 20-21, 2025 , at Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise, directly across from the Idaho State Capitol building. This two-day festival will feature live music, massive free Kids Zone food trucks, ice-cold beer, bold wines, and speeches from prominent voices defending traditional family values. Booths from family-owned businesses and like-minded supporters will showcase their offerings, creating a vibrant celebration of faith, family, and freedom. The event is described as "a celebration of family values with guts," aiming to honor God's design and stand firm against anti-family cultural trends.

Hetero Awesome Fest is still seeking sponsors and has vendor booth space availability for businesses eager to align with the event's mission and reach a passionate audience. Interested parties can check out: or contact [email protected] for details on sponsorship packages and vendor opportunities.

"All are welcome to join us at Old State Saloon and Hetero Awesome Fest to celebrate heterosexuality-unless you're acting like an idiot," Fitzpatrick says with a grin. "This is about coming together, having a good time, and standing up for what's right."

Old State Saloon and Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc. invite everyone to join the celebration, enjoy the festivities, and support a movement that champions traditional values. Stay tuned for updates on special guests and additional events at oldstatesaloon and heteroawesome .

About Old State Saloon

Located in Eagle, Idaho, Old State Saloon serves as a community gathering place, recognized for its emphasis on traditional values and vibrant atmosphere. Owned by Mark Fitzpatrick, the saloon hosts events and offerings that highlight themes of faith, family, and freedom.

About Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc.

Heterosexual Awesomeness Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to uphold and promote traditional family values. Through events like Hetero Awesome Fest, the organization aims to rally supporters and counter cultural narratives that are detrimental to the core of society.

