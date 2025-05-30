The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Course: Acute Variables: Periodization Training

Acute Variables: Periodization Training -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Related Course: Acute Variables: Periodization Training- Excerpt from the article: Periodization Training: Who needs it?- Additional Glossary Term: Periodization TrainingCOURSE INTRODUCTION: PERIODIZATION TRAININGThis course discusses "periodization training," strategies for manipulating acute training variables, particularly training intensity, during a resistance training program. Further, this course clarifies the definitions, structure, and categorization of periodization models, distinguishing between frequency, direction, and method of intensity change (e.g., daily undulating, linear, autoregulated). With the intent to achieve unparalleled accuracy, this course was built from a systematic review of all available peer-reviewed and published comparative research.Contrary to previous publications, this systematic review demonstrated that periodized and non-periodized programs resulted in similar improvements in endurance, strength, power, and hypertrophy. Research suggests that, when compared to periodization, improvements are more strongly influenced by prolonged exposure to goal-specific rep ranges, intensities, and repetition tempos. The research also demonstrates that novice, obese, and older adults benefit equally from periodized and non-periodized programs. However, experienced individuals may achieve larger improvements in strength and hypertrophy from periodized training programs, particularly true linear and daily undulating programs. This course also examines several "special topics," including menstrual-cycle-aligned programming, reps-in-reserve -based strategies, and the effects of periodization on functional outcomes.This course will help learners identify and label periodization strategies, determine evidence-based "best practice" recommendations, and develop individualized programs.RESEARCH BASED RECOMMENDATIONS:Included in All Programs:- Exposure: Maximize exposure to goal-specific acute variables- Auto-regulation: Frequent, adaptive intra-session or session-to-session load adjustmentsNovice Exercisers: All Goals- Periodization is not influential: Do not increase the complexity of the program with periodized strategies. For at least the initial 12 weeks, perform moderate loads and reps/set and auto-regulated load adjustments.Experienced Exercisers:- Endurance, Strength, Hypertrophy- - Linear Periodization- - Daily UndulationPower Training- Periodization is not recommended; perform power training throughout a program and progress using autoregulated strategies.FOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

