This Tennessee Nursery Is Quietly Fueling A National Pollinator Rescue Mission

TN Nursery Joins TDOT's Mission to Save Monarchs with Sustainable Pollinator Plants

- Tammy SonsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monarch butterflies are vanishing at an alarming rate. With habitat loss and pesticide use decimating pollinator populations across North America, urgent action is needed. In a bold conservation move, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has begun distributing free milkweed seeds to residents-an essential host plant for monarch caterpillars.At the heart of this movement is TN Nursery , a family-owned native plant nursery dedicated to sustainability and biodiversity. Based in Tennessee, TN Nursery specializes in growing a wide selection of native, pollinator-friendly plants such as milkweed, coneflowers, bee balm, black-eyed Susans, liatris, and more. These species are vital for the survival of butterflies, bees, and other at-risk pollinators.“Our mission is rooted in giving back to the environment,” says Tammy Sons, owner of TN Nursery .“We're proud to support initiatives like TDOT's milkweed giveaway because pollinators are the unsung heroes of our food system. Without them, we're in trouble.”As a USDA-certified grower, TN Nursery provides responsibly cultivated bare-root plants with minimal environmental impact. The nursery also donates native plants to universities and conservation groups, promotes pollinator waystations, and educates gardeners on creating habitat-rich landscapes in their own backyards.In a time when the monarch butterfly is flirting with extinction, the collaboration between state departments and sustainable growers like TN Nursery is a powerful example of how local action can spark national change. Customers across the country can join the movement by planting native, pesticide-free gardens-doing their part to help monarchs return.To learn more about pollinator plants or contact info below:TN NurseryNashville TNPhone 931.692.7325email - ...

