Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $4.3 Million Option By Defense Logistics Agency To Advance 3D Printed Sand-Casting Mold Technology

CTC Partners with DLA, Desktop Metal, and Metal Casting Foundries to Investigate and Mature Metal Casting Manufacturing Using 3D Printed Sand

Johnstown, PA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation the first option period to a prime contract to demonstrate the practicality of producing obsolete critical castings through 3D printed sand-casting mold technology. In addition, the project will further develop the science and technology of 3D printed sand-casting molds. CTC is working with subcontractor ExOne Operating, LLC, a subsidiary of Desktop Metal, as well as DLA, and metal casting foundries on the project.

This project originated several years ago with the identified need for a cost-effective and rapid method to produce outdated yet critical metal castings for the Department of Defense. These castings have been challenging to source due to the unavailability of original designs, patterns, or manufacturers.

“The confidence shown by DLA to award this option period contract is a testament to the good work completed by this project team,” said Ken Sabo, CTC Senior Director, Manufacturing.“I'm proud of our accomplishments in demonstrating effective 3D printed molds and cores for sand castings.”

This option period is valued at $4.3 million. The total contract, which includes a base year and four one-year options, is valued at a potential $15 million.

“CTC's decades of expertise in developing metalworking solutions, combined with the strengths of our key partners, were critical differentiators for this effort,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.“Together, we will deliver a robust and reliable solution to help the government produce hard-to-source castings.”

This project is sponsored by the Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, J68, Research & Development, Ft. Belvoir, VA, and the DLA Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

