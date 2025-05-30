21-Year-Old Former Columbia University Students Roy Lee And Neel Shanmugam Launch Cluely With A $5.3M Raise

Cluely , an AI cheating startup, is making waves in the tech industry with its bold mission to transform how individuals leverage AI in high-stakes settings. Founded by 21-year-old former Columbia University students Chungin“Roy” Lee and Neel Shanmugam, Cluely has raised $5.3 million in seed funding from Abstract Ventures and Susa Ventures, achieving a remarkable $3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) shortly after its launch.

Cluely's AI-powered tool operates through an undetectable in-browser window, providing real-time assistance for job interviews, sales calls, and meetings. Initially developed as Interview Coder to bypass platforms like LeetCode, Cluely has evolved into a versatile solution that empowers users to maximize AI's potential.

Since its viral launch, which garnered 12 million views for its provocative promotional video, Cluely has attracted 70,000 users in just weeks, boasting a 0.25% conversion rate from views to signups. It is available for free on macOS, with a $20 monthly Pro subscription offering unlimited access.

“Cluely is about empowering users to harness AI's full potential,” said Lee.“We're redefining productivity in the AI age.” With rapid growth and bold vision, Cluely is poised to shape the future of work and technology.

With its substantial seed funding and early traction, Cluely is poised to become a significant player in the AI productivity space. Cluely operates as an undetectable AI that sees your screen, hears your calls, and feeds you answers - all in real time. It's undetectable by design.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Cluely continues to push the boundaries of AI-human collaboration, signaling a new era of technologically enhanced professional interactions.

For more information, visit

