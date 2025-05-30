NASW-Illinois Backed Bill Poised To Make Illinois First In Nation To Regulate AI Therapy Chatbots
The WOPR Act (HB1806) sets national precedent for ethical limits on AI in therapy
CHICAGO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois is poised to become the first state to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) tools in mental health care. House Bill 1806, officially titled the Wellness and Oversight for Psychological Resources (WOPR) Act, passed the Illinois General Assembly unanimously and now awaits a signature by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
The bill prohibits unlicensed AI chatbots from providing or advertising therapy services to the public-drawing clear boundaries between ethical care and unregulated tech.
"At its core, the WOPR Act protects people over platforms," said Kyle Hillman, Director of Legislative Affairs for NASW-Illinois. "It ensures that mental health care is provided by trained professionals-not simulations."
The legislation responds to a surge of AI-driven "therapy" apps marketed to youth, people in crisis, and underserved communities. These tools often lack oversight and are not bound by licensing or privacy laws such as HIPAA.
"The future of artificial intelligence is here. Every day, we see the development of AI grow exponentially, without the necessary guardrails in place. By passing HB1806, we're taking action to fight back against unregulated tech and to protect our most vulnerable patients," said Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan sponsor of HB1806.
Under HB1806, AI may be used for administrative or research support but cannot interact directly with clients or deliver therapy.
The bill's name-the WOPR Act-is a nod to the fictional supercomputer in the 1983 film WarGames. In the movie, WOPR nearly triggers nuclear war before concluding: "The only winning move is not to play."
"We named the bill after WOPR because the metaphor couldn't be clearer," Hillman said. "When it comes to replacing licensed therapy with AI, the only winning move is not to play that game."
"This isn't a ban on AI," Hillman emphasized. "It's a clear signal: innovation must be grounded in ethics-especially when lives are on the line."
