Smart Mobility Market Analysis: Share, Growth Drivers, Key Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Mobility Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smart mobility market has emerged as one of the thriving markets of the 21st century, with a market size that has demonstrated a rapid surge in recent years. Booming from $52.83 billion in 2024 to $62.27 billion in 2025, this market has shown a promising compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.9%. An array of influential factors contributes to this propulsion, including the swelling urban population, escalating fuel costs, growing government support for sustainable transport, mounting environmental concerns, and heftier investments in public transportation infrastructure.

Where Is The Smart Mobility Market Headed In The Future?

Future projections hold similarly encouraging news. The smart mobility market size is expected to see an accelerated upturn in the next few years, surging to a whopping $118.59 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 17.5%. This buoyant growth can be attributed to major advancements in technology and infrastructure, including the proliferating adoption of electric vehicles, the robust demand for autonomous driving technology, increasing integration of AI and machine learning in mobility, burgeoning penetration of 5G connectivity, and increasing investment in smart infrastructure.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Fueling The Smart Mobility Market Growth?

The rise in smart city initiatives is expected to be a colossal driver of the growth of the smart mobility market. The global landscape is embracing the idea of a smart city - an urban area employing digital technology and data-driven solutions to elevate living standards, enhance urban services, and instigate sustainable development. Rapid urbanization and the urgent need for sustainable urban development are the forces behind the explosion of smart city initiatives.

As the migration into the cities intensifies, so does the stress on infrastructure, resources, and public services such as transportation, energy, and waste management. Smart mobility in smart cities uses modern technology to streamline transportation, alleviate congestion, and encourage sustainability. Involving smart traffic management, electric vehicles, shared mobility services, and autonomous vehicles, it's all aimed at fostering a more efficient, connected, and eco-friendly urban transport system.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Smart Mobility Market?

The involvement of world-leading companies such as Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Škoda Auto AS, Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., TomTom International BV, Waymo LLC, Lime Electric Scooter Sharing Company, Gett Inc, Mindteck, QuaLiX Information System LLP, Excelfore Corporation, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., guarantees continued advancements and growth in this sector.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



What Trends Are Emerging In The Smart Mobility Market?

One of the upcoming trends marking this rapid growth phase is the adoption of artificial intelligence AI to boost transportation efficiency, safety, and sustainability. AI aids in optimizing traffic flow and reducing congestion through real-time data analysis.

How Is The Market Of The Smart Mobility Segmented?

The sprawling smart mobility market is segmented based on a wide range of criteria:

1 By Type: Integrated Mobility Platforms, Smart Transportation Solutions, Connected Vehicle Solutions, Mobility As A Service, Traffic Management Systems

2 By Technology: Internet Of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing

3 By Transport Mode: Public Transport, Private Transport, Shared Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Rail Transport

4 By End-User: Government, Transportation Service Providers, Fleet Operators, Corporate, Individuals

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Smart Mobility Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America emerged as the largest region in the smart mobility market back in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Smart Textiles Global Market Report 2025



Smart Water Management Global Market Report 2025



Smart Ticketing Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. Offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights from over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and covering 60+ geographies. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, The Business Research Company provides unique insights from industry leaders helping you stay ahead in the race.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: /

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: /global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.