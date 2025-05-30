Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo

Threshold's tBTC Achieves Unprecedented Integration as Gas, Collateral, Infrastructure on Mezo's $151M TVL Platform.

Mezo launched on Mainnet this week with a total value locked of $151 million, alongside 22,983 active users from their testnet. The platform has integrated tBTC across two critical layers-gas payments and collateral systems -marking one of the notable integrations of decentralized Bitcoin infrastructure in the $10 billion Bitcoin finance market.

This technical integration enables Bitcoin holders to access financial services while preserving the decentralization that defines Bitcoin, via tBTC. Unlike custodial alternatives that compromise Bitcoin's core principles, tBTC maintains a trust-minimized, permissionless, non-custodial design-unlocking meaningful utility for Mezo users without requiring users to surrender control of their BTC.

But Mezo isn't just another financial platform. It reimagines the way Bitcoin can be used onchain-offering a“buy now, pay never” experience where users can access liquidity, services, and staking opportunities without selling their BTC. With tBTC as the backbone, Mezo empowers users to unlock Bitcoin's full potential- securely, transparently, and on their terms.

Layer 1: Bitcoin as Native Gas

Mezo users pay all transaction fees in Bitcoin, displayed simply as“BTC” in their wallets. Behind this seamless experience, tBTC powers every transaction-making Mezo the first blockchain where Bitcoin serves as native fuel. This eliminates the friction of acquiring separate gas tokens while strengthening Bitcoin's role in the ecosystem.

Layer 2: Exclusive Collateral for MUSD

BTC and tBTC currently serve as the sole collateral accepted for MUSD, Mezo's overcollateralized stablecoin. With $2 billion in MUSD borrowed and tBTC generating over $3 billion in volume over the years, this exclusive integration validates decentralized infrastructure for mission-critical financial systems

Early metrics validate the approach: Mezo's testnet phase attracted over $400 million worth in total deposits, and 2,000,000+ in testnet transactions in commitments before its mainnet launch. The platform seeks to enable Bitcoin-backed loans, liquidity provision, and decentralized trading: all powered by tBTC's infrastructure.

Developers can access integration documentation at docs.threshold.network and

About Threshold Network

powers tBTC, the leading decentralized, 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset for DeFi. Secured by a 51-of-100 threshold signer model, tBTC enables BTC to move across seven chains-including Ethereum, BOB, Solana, Arbitrum, and Optimism-without custodians or compromises. With $400M+ in TVL and $3.6B in bridge volume since 2020, Threshold delivers the most robust trustless Bitcoin infrastructure in DeFi.

Users can learn more at

About Mezo

is a bank-free platform that empowers people to live off their Bitcoin, without ever having to sell it. It enables seamless, everyday finance beyond banks. With permissionless access, intuitive design, and uncompromising safety, Mezo offers a modern way to manage, borrow, and transact-powered entirely by Bitcoin.

As the industry's first full-stack Bitcoin economy, Mezo users can unlock the practical utility of Bitcoin. Powering Mezo's economy is MUSD, the first fully Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, which grants users instant spending power against their Bitcoin equity at low, fixed rates. Now, anyone can tap into their Bitcoin wealth and unlock real-world financial flexibility in a truly bankless system.

Users can learn more about Mezo's initiatives and unique features at

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed. Nothing in this press release should be considered investment advice.