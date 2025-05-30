Private School Students In Delhi Face 5X Higher Obesity Risk Than Public School Peers: AIIMS Study

A recent study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found that obesity among school-going children in Delhi is over five times more prevalent in private schools compared to their public counterparts.

The research, spearheaded by experts from AIIMS' departments of endocrinology, cardiac biochemistry, and biostatistics, paints a concerning picture of student health across socio-educational divides. Funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the study meticulously tracked the health profiles of 3,888 students aged between 6 and 19-split almost evenly between 1,985 public school students and 1,903 from private schools.

The researchers assessed critical health markers including blood pressure, waist circumference, fasting blood glucose, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. To ensure transparency and cooperation, school principals were engaged to explain the study's purpose, anticipated impact, and long-term significance.

"The findings revealed that the prevalence of being underweight was nearly five times higher in public school compared to private school students. At the same time, obesity was more than five times higher in private schools compared to public school students," the report stated.

The disparity was further evident across gender lines, with boys exhibiting higher obesity rates than girls across both school types.

Interestingly, while public school children showed fewer obesity concerns, the study warned they may not be in the clear. Public school students were found to be more vulnerable to metabolic syndrome-a dangerous cluster of conditions that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes.

"The overall prevalence of underweight children was 4.95 per cent, with a significantly higher prevalence in public schools than private schools. The overall prevalence rates of general obesity and central obesity were 13.41 per cent and 9.15 per cent respectively, with significantly higher prevalence in private schools," the report noted.

Worryingly, both sectors reflected similar levels of hypertension, with the overall rate pegged at 7.37% among adolescents aged 10–19. "The overall prevalence of hypertension was 7.37 per cent, with similar prevalence in both public and private schools. Private school students had 2.37 times higher prevalence of impaired fasting plasma glucose and 3.51 times higher prevalence of metabolic syndrome than public school students," it added.

The report also flagged a glaring lack of data around the pandemic's impact on adolescent weight patterns in India, especially concerning underweight trends. Pre-COVID data showed wide regional variation in obesity and overweight rates, ranging from 2.28% to 21.90% for overweight, and 2.40% to 17.60% for obesity among school-aged children.

(With inputs from PTI)