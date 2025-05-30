Asia-Pacific External Hard Drives Market Forecast 2025-2034 Featuring Profiles Of Seagate Technology, Western Digital Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sony Corp., Transcend Information And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hybrid Work Models Boost Portable Storage Solutions, Energizing Asia-Pacific's External Hard Drives Market

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market size reached a value of nearly USD 9.32 billion in 2024. Aided by rapid technological advancements and increased data generation, the market is projected to witness substantial growth by 2034.

The growing adoption of digital services and the increasing reliance on data-intensive technologies are key factors driving the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market growth. With the rapid expansion of industries such as media and entertainment, healthcare, education, and e-commerce, the need for efficient and reliable data storage solutions has surged. External hard drives, with their portability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use, have emerged as an essential tool for managing data.

The region's expanding IT and technology infrastructure also plays a crucial role in driving the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market expansion. The proliferation of high-speed internet, cloud computing, and advanced communication networks has increased data generation, necessitating reliable storage solutions. External hard drives serve as a complementary tool for users who require additional storage beyond what cloud services can offer, particularly in areas where internet connectivity is inconsistent, or data privacy is a concern.

The rising popularity of high-resolution content, such as 4K videos, gaming, and virtual reality, has fuelled demand for external hard drives with high-capacity storage and fast data transfer speeds. This is one of the key Asia-Pacific external hard drive market trends. Creative professionals, such as photographers, video editors, and graphic designers, rely heavily on these devices to store and manage large files, boosting the market.

The growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has also facilitated the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market development. SMEs often require cost-effective and scalable storage solutions to manage their growing data needs, making external hard drives an attractive option. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of data security and the need for regular data backups are encouraging businesses and individuals to invest in external hard drives.

As per the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market analysis, technological advancements have significantly enhanced the features and capabilities of external hard drives, driving their adoption. Modern external hard drives offer advanced functionalities such as faster data transfer speeds through USB 3.0 or USB-C interfaces, encryption features for improved data security, and rugged designs for durability. These innovations cater to the evolving needs of consumers and businesses, surging the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market revenue.

Additionally, the growing trend of hybrid work models has led to increased demand for portable and reliable data storage solutions. With employees frequently switching between offices and remote work environments, external hard drives offer a practical solution for data accessibility and management, thereby favourably shaping the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market dynamics.

The market also benefits from the competitive landscape, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets. Companies are introducing high-capacity drives with enhanced features to cater to diverse consumer preferences, further strengthening the market.

In conclusion, the Asia-Pacific external hard drive market value is poised for a significant surge, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and portable data storage solutions, technological advancements, and the expansion of digital infrastructure. As industries continue to generate vast amounts of data and consumers seek reliable and secure storage options, the market is expected to witness sustained demand and innovation in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global External Hard Drive Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global External Hard Drive Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global External Hard Drive Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global External Hard Drive Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market by Storage Capacity

7.1 Below 1 TB

7.2 1 TB To 4 TB

7.3 Above 4 TB

8 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market by Application

8.1 Enterprises

8.2 Personal

9 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.2 Online

10 Asia-Pacific External Hard Drive Market by Country

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

10.3 India

10.4 ASEAN

10.5 Australia

10.6 Others

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators of Demand

11.4 Key Indicators of Price

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Supplier Selection

12.2 Key Global Players

12.3 Key Regional Players

12.4 Key Player Strategies

12.5 Company Profiles

12.5.1 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

12.5.2 Western Digital Corporation

12.5.3 Toshiba Corporation

12.5.4 Sony Corp.

12.5.5 Transcend Information, Inc.

12.5.6 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.5.7 Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

12.5.8 ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

12.5.9 HP Inc.

12.5.10 ORICO Technologies Co., Ltd.

12.5.11 Others

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900