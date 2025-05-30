Cornerstone Of Southern California Treatment Center Announces New Ownership And Vision For The Future Of Recovery Care

Cornerstone of Southern California Logo

Cornerstone of Southern California is under new ownership and will continue providing transformational and life-changing substance use disorder treatment.

- Scott Huseby, Owner and CEO of International Wellness Centers (IWC)

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cornerstone of Southern California , a trusted name in comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment and recovery, is proud to announce a change in ownership, marking the beginning of a new chapter led by a bold vision for the future.

Cornerstone is now under the ownership and leadership of Scott Huseby, owner and CEO of International Wellness Centers (IWC). IWC oversees highly respected programs in Costa Rica, including Costa Rica Recovery - the country's longest-standing English-speaking substance use disorder treatment center, El Tirol Wellness & Recovery, a new exclusive luxury treatment center to be opened soon, and Nosara Retreat Center , a nature-based wellness program located in the Blue zone region of Guanacaste Costa Rica, on the Pacific Coast.

With the addition of Cornerstone of Southern California, Huseby brings a unique international perspective, deep operational experience, and a commitment to compassionate, evidence-based care.

“Cornerstone has long been a place of transformation. We are honored to build upon the foundation laid by Dr. Michael Stone, who founded and led Cornerstone for over 42 years,” said Huseby.“Our vision is to deepen the impact of care, expand access, and provide the most current, compassionate, and effective treatment possible.” The incoming leadership team brings combined expertise in healthcare operations, clinical innovation, and long-term recovery outcomes. Their approach is rooted in integrity, inclusivity, and a deep respect for each client's individual healing journey.

Dr. Michael Stone, the former owner of Cornerstone, expressed his confidence in the transition:“Cornerstone has always been about transformation - not just for those who walk through our doors seeking help, but for all of us who have had the privilege of witnessing lives change. Cornerstone has always been deeply committed to ethical, compassionate, evidence-based care, and I am confident that the new ownership will carry this mission forward with integrity, vision, and heart. Their commitment to the wellbeing of both clients and staff has already impressed me, and I believe the best days of Cornerstone are still ahead.”

Clients, alumni, and referring professionals can expect the same dedication to individualized treatment, clinical excellence, and a healing environment that fosters dignity and hope. Under Huseby's leadership, Cornerstone will continue to expand trauma-informed substance use disorder treatment services, mental health services and programming, outpatient PHP and IOP services, family systems support, and aftercare programming.

Staying on with Cornerstone will be Phil Kosanovich, who will have an expanded leadership role as Director of International Wellness Centers, supporting organizational strategy, operational integration, and continuity across the organization's programs in the US and Costa Rica.

As part of this transition, the center will invest in strengthening its clinical infrastructure, enhancing staff development, and cultivating new community partnerships - while preserving the mission-driven culture that has earned the trust of so many clients, alumni and families.

