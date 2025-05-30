403
Alliance University Launches India's First Multidisciplinary Ph.D. Program Integrating Research And Entrepreneurship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai | 29 May 2025: Alliance University, South India's first UGC-recognized private university, has launched a groundbreaking doctoral program-Ph.D. VISTA (Venture Innovation for Social Transformation and Advancement). This advanced initiative reimagines research as a catalyst for societal impact, aiming to cultivate scholar-entrepreneurs who transform academic insights into real-world ventures and scalable solutions.
Designed for scholars across disciplines such as Business, Law, Liberal Arts, and Engineering, the program bridges academic research with entrepreneurial innovation. It encourages interdisciplinary exploration, enabling scholars to convert domain knowledge into sustainable, practical solutions for complex social challenges. As a pioneering initiative, Ph.D. VISTA redefines conventional doctoral education by integrating innovation, entrepreneurship, and purpose-driven research.
Curated by Nagaraja Prakasam, a renowned champion of grassroots innovation, Ph.D. VISTA is built on the belief that India's progress lies in transforming local challenges into global opportunities. Drawing from his extensive experience mentoring impact-driven startups, he has shaped a doctoral journey rooted in field immersion and socially relevant research.
Nagaraja Prakasam said:“With Ph.D. VISTA, we are cultivating a new generation of scholar-practitioners, individuals who don't just publish research but live it, breathe it, and apply it to solve real-world problems. This program transforms intellectual curiosity into scalable impact, especially in underserved communities. By bridging academia with industry, government, and civil society, it empowers scholars to address urgent environmental, economic, and social issues through practical solutions.”
The program includes a mandatory course on "Solving for Bharat" a unique multidisciplinary course already offered in Alliance taught by Nagaraja Prakasam based on his book "Back to Bharat - in search of a sustainable future". This course follows a distinctive format, 80% field exposure and 20% classroom theory, exposing the scholars to problem solving mindset.
The program encourages doctoral candidates to work closely with industries, government agencies, NGOs, and communities. From building startups to shaping policy reforms, the outcomes are rooted in practical implementation and collaborative problem-solving"
Scholars are supported through structured mentorship by academic faculty, venture capitalists, and subject-matter experts. It facilitates startup creation, from ideation to minimum viable product (MVP), with support in legal, financial, branding, HR, and intellectual property domains. The university also offers joint ownership of innovations and assists in patenting, licensing, and commercialization.
Eligibility for admission requires a master's degree with a minimum of 55% marks in accordance with UGC guidelines. Selection will be based on an entrance test, interview, and the submission of a preliminary business problem statement. The program is full-time and welcomes working professionals and research aspirants with entrepreneurial intent.
The minimum duration of the Ph.D. VISTA program is three years, and it may extend up to six years depending on the scholar's research trajectory. Degree conferral is subject to the completion of coursework, successful evaluation by the doctoral committee, and fulfilment of UGC norms for publication or measurable impact outcomes.
Dr. Priestly Shan, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University, said“At Alliance University, we believe that research must not remain confined to academic journals, it should lead to real, measurable change. With the launch of Ph.D. VISTA, we are creating a platform where knowledge meets action, and where scholars are empowered to drive innovation that benefits society at large. This program reflects our long-standing commitment to shaping leaders who think boldly, act ethically, and create solutions that matter.”
The program's alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the pillar of Collaboration, reflects Alliance University's dedication to developing a new generation of scholar-practitioners equipped to lead with insight, empathy, and purpose.
Admissions are now open. For details on eligibility criteria and the application process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official program page at:
About Alliance University:
Established in 2010, Alliance University is South India's first private university, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and quality education. The university fosters a community of lifelong learners and global citizens. Since its inception, Alliance University has expanded its offerings, establishing schools in various verticals like Business, Advanced Computing, Applied Engineering, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Design, Economics, Film and Media Studies, Science, Public Policy, Sustainability and ESG Research, Performing, Visual and Creative Arts and Innovation and Entrepreneurship that offer undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral programmes.
Alliance University's mission is to provide a high-quality environment for teaching, research, and service, facilitating global collaboration to transform lives through innovation and excellence in higher education. Its motto, "A World of Opportunities," reflects a commitment to empowering individuals academically and personally.
