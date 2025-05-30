Milvus Hits 35,000 Github Stars As AI Developers Embrace Open-Source Vector Database

Most Popular Vector Database on GitHub Powers Thousands of AI Applications Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zilliz , creator of the leading open-source vector database Milvus , today announced that Milvus has achieved 35,000 stars on GitHub, establishing it as the most popular vector database platform globally. The milestone reinforces Milvus's dominant market position in the rapidly expanding vector database sector, which analysts project will reach tens of billions of dollars by 2030 as enterprises accelerate their adoption of AI.

"Reaching 35,000 stars is incredible validation from the developer community," said Charles Xie, founder and CEO of Zilliz. "It shows that developers trust Milvus to power their AI applications at scale. When companies like NVIDIA, Meta, and Salesforce choose your platform for mission-critical work, you know you're building something that matters."

Market Leadership in Vector Database Technology

The GitHub milestone positions Milvus among the most successful open-source database projects, outpacing traditional database technologies in developer adoption. This achievement comes as organizations across industries integrate vector search capabilities into their AI strategies, driving demand for scalable, production-ready vector database solutions. Whether you're building a RAG system, AI agents, semantic search, or recommendation engine, Milvus delivers the performance and reliability developers need.

This rapid growth coincides with the increasing adoption of enterprises across various industries. More than 5,000 enterprise users now rely on Milvus for production AI applications, choosing it for several key reasons:



Lightning fast performance : Searches billions of vectors in milliseconds

Seamless scaling : Distributed architecture with separated storage and compute handles growth from prototype to billions of vectors

Battle-tested reliability : Powers AI at companies like NVIDIA, Meta, Salesforce, and thousands more

Developer-friendly : Deploy with just a few lines of code, comprehensive SDKs, and extensive documentation Open source foundation : Apache 2.0 license ensures transparency and avoids vendor lock-in

Powering the AI Revolution

Vector databases store and search vector embeddings-the mathematical representations that let computers understand text, images, and other data. As AI applications proliferate across every industry, vector databases have become a critical component of infrastructure. Milvus leads this space by making enterprise-grade vector search accessible to every developer.

The platform now powers thousands of applications across diverse industries:



E-commerce : Product recommendations and visual search

Customer support : AI chatbots with company knowledge bases

Healthcare : Medical image analysis and drug discovery

Finance: Fraud detection and document analysis

Media: Content recommendation and similarity search Legal tech : E-discovery, contract analysis, and compliance monitoring

Strategic Product Enhancements Drive Continued Growth

Zilliz engineers will continue advancing their technology leadership with the upcoming release of Milvus 2.6 in early June 2025. The new version will deliver substantial performance improvements, including a 72% reduction in memory usage and 4 times faster query speeds compared to competitors like Elasticsearch, addressing enterprise requirements for cost-effective AI deployment at scale.

"The 35,000 GitHub stars underscore the critical role Milvus plays in the global AI infrastructure landscape," said Xie. "This level of developer engagement demonstrates market confidence in our platform and validates our strategic direction as enterprises increasingly require sophisticated vector search capabilities for their AI initiatives."

Get Started Today

Milvus is free and open source. Get started at milvu or try its fully managed service on Zilliz Cloud for enterprise deployments. Join 35,000+ developers who've already starred the project at .

About Zilliz

Zilliz is an American SaaS company that builds next-generation vector database technologies, helping organizations unlock the value of unstructured data and rapidly develop AI and machine learning applications. By simplifying complex data infrastructure, Zilliz brings the power of AI within reach for enterprises, teams, and individual developers alike. Zilliz offers a fully managed, multi-cloud vector database service powered by open-source Milvus, supporting major cloud platforms such as AWS , GCP, and Azure, and is available across more than 20 countries and regions.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, California, Zilliz is backed by leading investors including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures, Temasek's Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital, Yunqi Partners, Trustbridge Partners, and others.

SOURCE zilliz

