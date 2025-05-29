Dubai: Gang Jailed For Impersonating Police, Stealing Over Dh1.4 Million

The Court of Appeal and the Court of Cassation upheld a ruling by the Dubai Court of First Instance, sentencing a gang composed of a Gulf national and five Asians to three years in prison for impersonating police officers.

The court also fined the group Dh1,422,000 and ordered the deportation of the Asian members following completion of their jail terms.

The accused were found guilty of impersonating police officers, detaining the owner and staff of a general trading company, as well as physically assaulting them. They also stole a large sum of money from the company.

According to court records, one of the accused, dressed in traditional Gulf attire, arrived at the company and rang the bell along with other accomplices. Upon entering, they claimed to be members of Dubai's Criminal Investigation Department.

One of gang members quickly flashed a military ID before concealing it, after which three more individuals joined them inside the office.

The company owner testified that the first accused assaulted him with help from others. One gang member restrained the owner and one employee. The gang then stole about Dh500,000 from the office safe and removed the storage unit containing surveillance footage.

Another employee, who was carrying Dh1.2 million, was attacked by the gang before fleeing with the cash.

The court found the evidence sufficient to convict all six individuals involved.