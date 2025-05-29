MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) IFS and NEC Strengthen their Strategic Partnership to Create New Value







TOKYO, May 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - IFS AB and NEC Corporation are strengthening their strategic partnership to create new value. Through this partnership, the two companies will further combine their strengths to accelerate the implementation of solutions in global markets, mutually enhance their resources and skills, and support the continued growth of their customers.

As the leading provider of Industrial AI software, IFS provides companies worldwide with solutions to support manufacturing, supply chains, facility maintenance, and after-sales service operations.

Since signing a partnership agreement with IFS in 1997, NEC has been offering IFS supply chain management services, such as NEC's BluStellar (*1), a value creation model that supports the global business development of manufacturing customers based in Japan.

Through the strengthening of this strategic partnership, the two companies will create new services that combine the assets of both companies, such as AI technology, and provide rapid cloud services with an enhanced delivery system.

Background

Supply chain management has become increasingly important in recent years due to globalization and economic volatility. Companies are demanding greater supply chain visibility and flexibility to both manage risk and improve efficiency. Especially since the COVID pandemic, there has been a surge in technology investment to minimize supply chain disruptions.

In this context, many companies are shifting to cloud solutions. Cloud technology is cost-effective and scalable, and its integration with AI and IoT provides a platform for automating operations and enabling predictive analytics. This shift to the cloud is essential to increase competitiveness in the global marketplace. At the same time, from an economic security perspective, cloud services are required to retain sovereignty and control over data and software in accordance with the laws and regulations of each country.

This social background has led the two companies to announce the strengthening of this strategic partnership.

Purpose of collaboration

To enhance the supply chain management that has been provided by both companies and expand IFS' diverse solutions, including "facility maintenance management" and "after-sales service operations," which are mainly provided to the manufacturing industry, to the aviation industry and other industries, thereby contributing to the realization of Digital Transforation (DX) for more customers.Provide flexible and secure cloud services, including new solutions that combine the assets of both companies, to customers in a timely manner.

Specific efforts in the collaboration



Building and Providing a Secure Cloud Environment

The two companies will jointly build an environment for providing IFS Cloud (*2), IFS' component-based global ERP package, at a data center in Japan. This will provide a secure environment for customers seeking highly secure and reliable cloud services in Japan. NEC Inzai Data Center (*3), which provides a safe and secure cloud environment, is under consideration as one of the candidate data centers.

Joint Development and Deployment of Next-Generation Services for the Japanese Market

The two companies will leverage their respective strengths to continuously develop new services that meet the needs of the Japanese market. Specifically, NEC will provide its knowledge as a standard feature of IFS Cloud and develop a safe and secure upgrade method from IFS Applications to IFS Cloud. NEC will provide both new and existing customers with value-added services to support their transformations.

Joint Development and Global Expansion of AI Services

IFS and NEC will collaborate on cutting-edge AI technologies and solutions to develop new services. Through this collaboration, the two companies will accelerate the deployment of AI services in Japan and other global markets. Specifically, IFS will incorporate advanced AI solutions from NEC's BluStellar, including AI that automates the negotiation and coordination of procurement transactions with suppliers, into its own solutions and offer them to IFS' global customers. NEC will also use IFS' AI service, IFS, to promote the use of AI by its customers in Japan, Asia, and elsewhere in the world. Strengthening Delivery System

Both companies will actively train highly skilled personnel and work together to strengthen the delivery system. This will enable us to provide faster and higher quality services to our customers.

Through these efforts, the two companies will contribute to the realization of DX and business growth for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing customers in Japan and around the world.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS AB, comments.

IFS is honored to deepen our relationship with NEC and to launch an expanded, future-focused strategic partnership.

Together, we have long supported the growth of manufacturing customers. Now, we are taking a bold step forward-extending our collaboration into high-growth industries such as aerospace, and scaling our joint offerings for the global market with advanced solutions like IFS POKA and IFS Copperleaf.

By combining IFS's industrial AI and global innovation with NEC's deep market insight & experience, we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative value at scale.

As cloud adoption accelerates and regulatory demands intensify, our combined strengths will empower customers to drive smarter operations and achieve lasting business agility.

This partnership is not just an evolution-it's a commitment to go BIG, together.

For our customers. For the industries we serve. And for the future we are building together.

We are super excited about what lies ahead with partnership with NEC. Thank you.

Comments from Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation

NEC has established a strong and longstanding partnership with IFS, having a proven track record of implementing IFS solutions across more than 200 companies spanning nearly 400 locations globally. We are delighted to announce our deepened commitment to strategically enhancing our partnership with IFS, focusing on empowering customers in Japan to achieve their global business ambitions.

Through this joint endeavor, we will co-develop IFS Cloud's cloud solutions in domestic data centers, enabling secure and reliable cloud environments tailored for customers in Japan. Furthermore, integrating NEC's world-leading AI into IFS Cloud will drive new experiences and value creation for our customers.

NEC also embraces the "Client Zero" approach by leveraging IFS' solutions and innovations within our own organization to accelerate DX initiatives across the NEC Group's supply chain.

Combining the respective strengths of NEC and IFS, we are committed to empowering continuous business growth for a wide range of industries, not only in Japan but globally.

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of industrial AI and enterprise software for manufacturing, service, and hard-core businesses that power the planet. Our technology enables companies that manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-centric operations to unleash the transformative power of Industrial AITM to improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully configurable, AI-powered platform designed to deliver ultimate flexibility and adaptability to your specific requirements and business evolution. Addressing the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM), IFS' technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data, and analytics to help customers make informed strategic decisions. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data, and analytics to help customers make informed strategic decisions and achieve Moments of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five college friends who pitched a tent outside the property of their first customer. They were available 24/7 and put their customers' needs first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with more than 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Built on the core values of agility, customer centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic change. We are the most recommended supplier in our field. To find out why, visit ifs/en.

About NEC

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

