Leagend Launches CM100: Advanced Coulomb Counter For Precision Battery Monitoring

leagend CM100

leagend battery monitor BMS100

leagend BM7

leagend battery monitors

leagend

leagend proudly announces CM100, an advanced battery power monitor designed to deliver precise, real-time insights into battery performance.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a global leader in battery diagnostics and monitoring manufacturing, proudly announces leagend CM100, an advanced battery power monitor designed to deliver precise, real-time insights into battery performance. leagend CM100, also known as a coulomb counter, is engineered to accurately measure and integrate the current flowing into and out of batteries, providing users with comprehensive data to optimize energy usage and ensure battery longevity.Comprehensive Real-Time Monitoringleagend CM100 offers a suite of monitoring capabilities, including:State of Charge (SoC), Voltage, Current, Temperature, Power, Capacity, Time to Empty. By delivering real-time data on these critical parameters, leagend CM100 enables users to make informed decisions regarding battery usage and maintenance, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime.Enhanced Safety with Multiple Protection FeaturesSafety is paramount in battery management, and leagend CM100 incorporates multiple protection mechanisms to safeguard both the battery and the user. These features include:- Low Voltage Protection- Over-voltage Protection- Discharge Over-current Protection- Charging Over-current Protection- Overpower Protection- Over-temperature Protection- Low Temperature Protection- Low SoC Protection- Protection Recovery Time- Protection Delay TimeThese protections ensure leagend CM100 operates reliably under various conditions, providing peace of mind to users across different applications.Patented Technology for Superior AccuracyUtilizing leagend's patented technology and advanced algorithms, leagend CM100 effectively minimizes accumulated errors, delivering highly accurate and reliable battery data. This precision is crucial for applications where battery performance is critical, such as in renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, and industrial equipment.Technical Specifications- Voltage Measurement Range (External Power Supply): DC 0–120V- Voltage Measurement Range (Self-Powered): DC 10–120V- Current Measurement Range: 0–100A- Voltage Accuracy: ±0.3%- Current Accuracy: ±0.4%- Temperature Measurement Range: -20°C to 120°C (-4°F to 248°F)- Power Consumption: Controller 48mW; Display 0.5W (Working), 24mW (Standby)- Connectivity Options: Optional 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, RS-485These specifications underscore leagend CM100's capability to deliver precise measurements while maintaining low power consumption, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.Versatile Applications Across Industriesleagend CM100 is designed to meet the needs of various industries, including:- Renewable Energy Systems: Monitoring battery performance in solar and wind energy installations.- Electric Vehicles: Ensuring optimal battery usage and longevity.- Industrial Equipment: Managing battery health in machinery and backup power systems.- Marine and RV Applications: Providing reliable battery monitoring for off-grid and mobile setups.Its versatility and precision make leagend CM100 an indispensable tool for professionals seeking to enhance battery performance and reliability.Looking Ahead: Shaping the Future of Battery ManagementAs industries increasingly rely on smarter, more efficient energy solutions, leagend is committed to evolving its product line with enhanced connectivity, AI-powered analytics, and cloud-based data management capabilities.With leagend CM100 setting new standards in accuracy, safety, and versatility, leagend continues to lead the way in delivering forward-thinking, reliable solutions that empower industries to manage energy smarter, safer, and more sustainably.Besides the leagend CM100 , leagend has also made great achievements in the global market and in the industry with its advanced battery monitoring solutions, such as leagend coulomb counter solution and its cutting-edge battery monitors, such as leagend BMS100 which is the first 4G battery monitor in the industry, leagend BM7 , which is a full-range of voltage advanced battery monitor and leagend BM6, which is a multi-battery monitor.In the past 20 years, leagend has always been praised as a top manufacturer of battery monitors in the global market for its leading battery testing and battery monitoring technologies and algorithms.For more information and future product developments, visit leagend Official Website.

Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN LEAGEND OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

+86 755 8282 1859

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.