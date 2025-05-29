Chris Endfinger Launches Personal Blog To Share Insights From Nearly 30 Years In Emergency Medicine

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Chris Endfinger, a veteran Emergency Room physician with nearly three decades of frontline medical experience, has launched a new personal blog designed to reflect on his career in medicine, share real-world lessons from the ER, and explore the human side of healthcare.

The blog will feature a collection of personal essays, clinical reflections, and commentary on topics ranging from patient care and medical ethics to physician wellness and the role of faith in medicine. Drawing from his experience as a longtime ER doctor and former Emergency Department Director at Gadsden Regional Hospital, Dr. Endfinger aims to create a thoughtful space for both healthcare professionals and the general public.

“This isn't about giving medical advice,” says Dr. Endfinger.“It's about sharing what I've learned from years at the bedside-what works, what hurts, and what heals. I want to help bridge the gap between clinical practice and human experience.”

The blog also touches on Dr. Endfinger's work on international medical missions, the emotional toll of emergency care, and the quiet moments that often go unnoticed in high-stress environments. With his trademark humility and candor, he hopes to encourage reflection, inspire connection, and offer insight to those navigating the world of medicine.

The blog is now live at his website here .

About Dr. Chris Endfinger:

Dr. Chris Endfinger is a seasoned Emergency Room physician based in Alabama with over 28 years of medical experience. He earned his M.D. from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his Family Practice residency at UAB, where he was recognized as Intern of the Year and served as Chief Resident. Known for his calm leadership, compassionate care, and faith-driven approach, Dr. Endfinger has also participated in international medical missions and remains active in his church and community.