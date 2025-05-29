ME FITOUT To Transform UAE's Interior Contracting Landscape With New High-Tech Manufacturing Facility In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ME FITOUT, a fast-growing interior fit-out company in the UAE, has unveiled a new high-tech, sustainability-driven manufacturing facility in Dubai Investment Park (DIP) to boost the UAE's booming interior fit-out market projected to reach USD 4.13 billion by 2030. The 100,000-square-foot facility is designed to deliver multiple complex large-scale interior contracting projects, elevating quality, efficiency, and sustainability standards in the sector.

Rapid urbanisation and a booming tourism sector have driven growing demand for smart, sustainable, and luxurious environments across the hospitality, corporate, retail, and high-end residential markets in the UAE. ME FITOUT is well-positioned to meet these evolving needs by delivering fully integrated, end-to-end fit-out solutions that support Dubai's ambition to become a regional hub for design, manufacturing, and sustainable urban development, aligned with the city's long-term vision for innovation-led economic growth.

Sherif Nagy, CEO of ME FITOUT, said:“Our facility marks a new era in how interior contracting should be approached, developed and delivered. We have built a space where technology, sustainability, and craftsmanship converge to meet today's demand for precision, speed, and design excellence. It's our commitment to shaping the future of fit-out solutions in the UAE”

The manufacturing facility is designed for high-output production and has the capacity to simultaneously deliver multiple complex, large-scale projects without compromising on quality or customisation. It features a full suite of next-generation European machinery to support large-scale and highly customised productions. The facility also utilises intelligent recycling systems, material optimisation software, as well as a centralised sawdust collection and disposal process, aligning with the UAE environmental standards.

Sherif Nagy added,“The facility's advanced setup enhances our operational agility, enabling us to maintain consistent quality at scale, adapt seamlessly to evolving project requirements, and significantly reduce operational waste, in an increasingly competitive market. Additionally, our facility is designed to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of our employees, fostering a secure, supportive, and stress-free environment that empowers productivity and innovation.”

Leveraging the combined expertise of highly trained professionals, the plant boasts specialised in-house capabilities across joinery, FF&E, upholstery, glass, solid surfaces, and metalwork, ensuring consistency and excellence across diverse project aspects.

Further, the facility is integrated with best-in-class software, ensuring optimised material use, enhanced scheduling accuracy, and real-time workflow management for precision-driven results that align with the stringent timelines of high-profile developments.

A key highlight is its dedicated 'handmade' division, where skilled artisans craft bespoke woodwork and luxury finishing elements, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with digital manufacturing technologies. The company also leverages Critical Path Methodology (CPM) and real-time production tracking to facilitate agile and accurate scheduling across departments, seamlessly accommodating client needs, urgent modifications, and last-minute requests.

The new facility's launch will consolidate ME FITOUT's pioneering stature as a leader in the UAE's design and construction landscape, highlighting its exemplary vision to elevate existing standards of innovation, execution, and luxury craftsmanship in the interior contracting industry.