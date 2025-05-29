It's Boba Time Celebrates Grand Opening In Ontario, CA With City Officials, Exclusive Giveaways, 140+ Signature Drinks
It's Boba Time's Grand Opening Event in Ontario, CAOpening in Ontario is an exciting milestone for us. We're proud to bring our full menu of bold, innovative drinks to this vibrant and growing community in the Inland Empire.” - Eunice Pak
ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California's favorite destination for handcrafted boba beverages is brining the flavor to Ontario, California. It's Boba Time will host its highly anticipated grand opening on Thursday, June 5th at its new location: 2550 South Archibald Avenue #B, Ontario, CA, 91761.
To commemorate the opening, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1:00 PM, featuring City of Ontario officials and local dignitaries in attendance. The celebration is open to the public and promises an energetic afternoon full of exciting activities and exclusive prizes.
Guests can test their luck at the“Spin the Wheel” station, where participants can win random prizes and other exclusive giveaways-only available during grand opening day.
With over 140 drinks on the menu, from classic milk teas and fruity iced teas to smoothies, slushes, and specialty lattes, It's Boba Time continues to elevate the boba experience for every kind of palate. Menu highlights include fan favorites like the viral Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea, Tiger Sugar Milk, and Galaxy Iced Tea with mango stars. Every beverage is customizable and made-to-order, ensuring quality and flavor in every sip.
“Opening in Ontario is an exciting milestone for us,” said Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand.“We're proud to bring our full menu of bold, innovative drinks to this vibrant and growing community in the Inland Empire.”
The Ontario storefront marks the latest expansion for the fast-growing franchise, which has built a loyal following across Southern California, Las Vegas, and Arizona for its creativity, consistent quality, and expansive menu options.
EVENT DETAILS
What: It's Boba Time Ontario Grand Opening
When: Thursday, June 5, 2025 | Ribbon Cutting at 1:00 PM
Where: 2550 South Archibald Avenue #B, Ontario, CA 91761
Activities: Ribbon cutting,“Spin the Wheel” prize giveaways, full menu launch
Credentialed media, food bloggers, and social influencers are invited to cover the event. To request interviews, filming access, or high-resolution assets, please contact Danielle Perea at ....
About It's Boba Time
Founded in 2003 with a passion for blending the best of American flavors with the rich tradition of Asian milk tea. From smoothies and slushes to milk teas and açaí bowls, every drink is made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and endless customization options while offering free tapioca boba pearls in each drink. It's Boba Time has become a go-to destination for both boba lovers and those looking for bold, creative flavor combinations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a welcoming atmosphere, It's Boba Time continues to redefine the beverage experience across Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime or follow us on Instagram @itsbobatime .
Danielle Perea
Golden Hour Co. Digital Agency
+1 702-358-9201
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
