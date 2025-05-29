BJP MLA Usha Thakur Calls For Harsh Punishment For 'Love Jihad' Accused: 'Eyes Gouged Out, Hands Chopped Off'
The term 'love jihad' is used by right-wing organisations to claim that Muslim men lure women of other religions and marry them in order to convert them to Islam.
Usha Thakur has been a former Madhya Pradesh culture minister.
When asked about alleged cases of love jihad in Indore and Bhopal, Usha Thakur said those involved in these incidents "very maliciously" say they are doing 'sawab' (virtuous) work.
The ruling party MLA from Mhow in Indore district added that criminals who act against humanity and morality should be punished according to Sharia law.
“If these people are openly violating the anti-love jihad law, then according to Sharia, their eyes should be gouged out and their hands should be chopped off. I think there is a provision for such strict punishment in Sharia for thieves, characterless people and criminals who spoil the lives of other people,” Usha Thakur said.
“If such evil people are caught (by the police), they will not be spared. Their houses, property, everything will be confiscated and they will roam on the road as beggars. Only then they will stop doing such demonic acts,” the BJP MLA said.
