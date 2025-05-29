Travel With Intention: Here's A Guide To 'Soft Adventure' Experiences Across Canada This Summer

MENAFN - The Conversation) A growing number of Canadian travellers are embracing “soft adventure” travel. This trend blends a desire for active engagements in nature and educational and culturally relevant experiences with the chance to reset and relax.

Low-risk outdoor activities such as wine tasting, canoeing, fishing, whale-watching and cycling are all examples of this growing trend. This shift reflects a “growing desire for peace of mind and rejuvenation” among Canadians in their travel experiences.

A recent survey found 61 per cent of Canadians plan to focus on“soft travel” or“calm-cations” in 2025 . While this trend spans all age groups, it's particularly strong among Gen Z, with 81 per cent showing a preference for it.

At the same time, many Canadians are searching for travel opportunities closer to home amid tensions between the two countries .

In these times of global uncertainty, soft adventure tourism offers affordable options for Canadians and international visitors to explore and experience all that Canada has to offer. As tourism experts, we have some suggestions for destinations that provide travellers with a chance to pause, breathe and recharge.

The West Coast

Along the coast of Vancouver Island, orcas, humpback whales, sea lions, seals and porpoises draw visitors each summer. Tourism operators offer whale-watching tours all over the island, giving travellers a chance to experience its marine life firsthand. Just a day trip from Victoria, the Kinsol Trestle is a chance to walk or cycle through nature.

The Kinsol Trestle is pictured on Vancouver Island in August 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

For a closer look at the region's wildlife, travellers can join sea kayaking tours in Port McNeill on Vancouver Island with Kingfisher Wilderness Adventures . Here, visitors might spot grizzly bears and they can hear stories from Kwakwaka'wakw First Nations guides and interpreters.

British Columbia is home to more than 200 distinct Indigenous communities that offer tourism experiences ranging from pristine beaches to savouring cuisine in award-winning restaurants and more.

On the mainland, Harrison Hot Springs, B.C. offers visitors the chance to relax in mineral hot springs for a nominal fee. Other soft adventure experiences include beach-front maintained trails for walking and hiking, as well as picnicking locations . Visitors can take the short drive to Rosedale, B.C., where a brief hike brings them to the base of Bridal Veil Falls Park .

The Prairie provinces

Alberta's landscapes have served as the backdrop for many films and television series , including Brokeback Mountain, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and The Revenant. For film tourism enthusiasts, the province offers no shortage of iconic film locations to explore . Some scenes of Game of Thrones' final season were shot in Banff National Park .

In Saskatchewan, Lake Diefenbaker is known for golfing, boating and walleye fishing. It's the largest body of water in the southwest of the province, and it offers an opportunity to traverse a picturesque parkland while witnessing wildlife like elk, caribou, cougar and lynx.

In Manitoba, Churchill offers sightings of both beluga whales and polar bears . Each summer, hundreds of belugas enter the Churchill River, and the town offers kayaking , boat tours and paddleboarding to see them.

Tourists observe beluga whales in the Churchill River on Aug. 4, 2024 near Churchill, Manitoba. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

While you're in Churchill, you can also see the northern lights up to 300 nights a year, along with numerous historic sites like the Prince of Wales Fort .

Central Canada

With 250,000 freshwater lakes, remote canyons, more than 1,200 canoe routes and 22 diveable historic shipwrecks , Ontario is filled with soft adventure travel opportunities. Travellers have countless ways to connect with nature and history in the province.

In Tobermory, a harbour village on the province's Bruce Peninsula, travellers can take guided tours to explore underwater shipwrecks , as well as visit the region's distinctive“flowerpot” rock formations and natural grottos.

A diver swims near the City of Cleveland shipwreck in Tobermory, Ont. The City of Cleveland was a 255 foot long wooden steamer that was built in Cleveland in 1882 and sunk in 1901 near Fitzwilliam island. (Shutterstock)

Québec offers an experience that at times feels distinctly European. In Old Montréal and the Old Port , cobblestone streets and artisan vendors make it feel like you're stepping into the past. Both locations are steeped in history and culinary excellence.

Atlantic Canada

In New Brunswick, Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park , nestled along the Bay of Fundy, offers guided tours for travellers. Visitors are encouraged to check the tidal wave schedule to see the rock formations known as sea stacks , which are caused by tidal erosion.

Nova Scotia's capital, Halifax, is a vibrant coastal city known for its lively nightlife and flourishing culinary scene . Across the harbour in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour , visitors can go bird watching or take part in a cycling adventure on the easy-to-moderate Salt Marsh Trail . A visit to Peggy's Cove is a must.

The province is also home to tourism initiatives that reflect the region's diverse cultural heritage. Among these is Elevate and Explore Black Nova Scotia , which is designed to enrich the travel experience for Black people visiting or living in the province.

Visitors stroll at Hopewell Rocks in Hopewell Cape, N.B., in 2020. The rock formations are caused by tidal erosion along the Bay of Fundy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Over on Prince Edward Island, visitors can explore Lucy Maud Montgomery's birthplace , the author of beloved childhood classic Anne of Green Gables, in Cavendish. Nearby at the museum, visitors can reimagine Anne Shirley's iconic adventures in a return to the magic of storytelling and place, before making their way to Greenwich Beach via the boardwalk through P.E.I.'s largest sand dunes.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, Gros Morne National Park offers visitors views of“soaring fjords and moody mountains” alongside the chance to spot puffins in their natural habitat . Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park also provides opportunities for fishing.

If closer to historical Gander , take a ferry excursion to Fogo Island , which offers bird watching and boat trips .

The aurora borealis shines over evergreen trees at Prelude Territorial Park, N.W.T., in 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emily Blake

The Northern Territories

In the Yukon, travellers can engage with Indigenous tourism, arts and culture through experiences offered by the Yukon First Nation and Tourism Industry Association .

Visitors to the Yukon can cool their feet in the cold mountain streams while trying their hand at gold panning in historic Dawson City. Once a hub of the 19th-century Klondike Gold Rush , it still features several preserved frontier-style buildings.

In the Northwest Territories , travellers can witness the aurora borealis and take guided photography tours to see wildlife up close. Further east, Nunavut offers a range of adventure tourism opportunities , including sea kayaking, whitewater kayaking and canoeing.

Together, these northern destinations offer travellers a chance to immerse themselves in the natural beauty, history and living cultures of Canada's North while embracing the slower pace and meaningful experiences at the heart of soft adventure travel.