Apple Wants To Rename Its Entire OS Line
American tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing to rename and rebrand its entire line of operating systems (OS), according to industry sources. The company is expected to introduce a new unified naming system that will bring consistency across all of its platforms - from iPhones to Macs, iPads, Apple Watches, and Apple TVs, Azernews reports.
Under the new scheme, Apple plans to switch from its current sequential version naming to a unified numerical system. For example, instead of releasing iOS 18 next year, the company may label it iOS 26, aligning it numerically with other Apple OS products. This rebranding will extend across the board, impacting macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS as well.
The move is designed to reduce confusion for both users and developers by synchronizing version numbers across all platforms - something that has long been requested by members of Apple's developer community. A more cohesive naming structure could also make it easier for Apple to market its ecosystem as a unified experience, especially as devices become more interconnected.
In addition to the naming overhaul, sources suggest that iPadOS will receive significant updates aimed at making the iPad more powerful and productivity-oriented - including enhancements for multitasking, keyboard and trackpad integration, and improved support for office applications. These changes reflect Apple's continued push to position the iPad as a true alternative to traditional laptops.
Apple hasn't significantly changed its OS naming conventions since the launch of iOS in 2007. The new system would mark one of the most notable shifts in the company's software branding strategy in over a decade.
The official announcement of the rebranding is expected to be made during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, where the company typically unveils its latest software innovations.
