UAE: How Long School Hours, Financial Strain Are Disrupting Families

As families navigate the fast pace of modern life, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim has called for a reassessment of school hours, warning that current routines are eroding family bonds and weakening core values at home. Speaking during a session dedicated to the challenges of family stability , he highlighted how shifting societal norms, digital distractions, and economic strains are threatening the foundation of Emirati family life.

“By the time children get home , there's barely enough time left in the day for real family interaction,” said Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Association's Board of Directors, in a session focusing on challenges faced by families in family stability.

He also warned against over-reliance on schools to raise and discipline children, stressing the foundational role of the home environment.“Some parents have shifted their entire responsibility to schools, forgetting that values and character are first taught at home. A school can educate, but it cannot replace a parent,” he added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On May 16, a prominent UAE businessman also echoed the same thought through his platform on X. Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, wrote,“Our children are trusted in our care. I see them every morning boarding buses as early as 6am, spending their entire day on the road between school and home. This is too much for students of all ages, especially the little ones. It's too much for a small heart that wants to learn, not suffer.”

Lt. Gen. Khalfan opened the discussion by stressing that the family is the cornerstone of any civilization.“The family is where values take root, where identities are shaped, and where society is born,” he said. However, he warned that today's sweeping cultural and digital changes are threatening to unravel this core institution.

Among the key concerns raised was the fragmentation of family cohesion due to individual digital preoccupations.“People live under one roof but in emotional isolation,” he said.“Family councils used to unite us, now they're practically extinct.” He emphasised that the lack of meaningful communication within families could lead to behavioral issues and a weakened sense of belonging, particularly among children.

Lt. Gen. Khalfan also pointed to economic pressures as a serious strain on family life. The high cost of living, unemployment, and financial instability are reducing the time parents spend with their children and contributing to household tensions.“We can't ignore the impact of financial stress. It disrupts harmony at home and, in extreme cases, leads to violence,” he said.

He warned that if families do not adapt, they risk becoming obsolete in shaping future generations.“We must equip our children for a world that's changing faster than we realise, a world that requires critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and digital literacy,” he said.

Lt. Gen. Khalfan called on entities like the Community Development Authority to invest in sociological research and community programmes to address negative social phenomena. He also highlighted the importance of reviving family dialogue and promoting positive role models within the home.

Psychological wellbeing was another focus of the discussion. He cited a rise in anxiety, depression, and behavioural disorders affecting both children and parents, noting that many families avoid professional help due to stigma.“Ignoring mental health does not make the problem disappear. We need to normalise seeking support,” he said.