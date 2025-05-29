403
Crude Oil Forecast Today 29/05: Oil Rebounds Again (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- On Wednesday we have seen Light Sweet Crude oil markets rally, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior in this market. The $60 level is an area that I continue to watch very closely, mainly due to the fact that it is historically important, and an area that has been worth following for some time now. If we were to break down below there, then we have an even more stringent area of support in the form of the $55 level, where we had recently formed a bit of a“double bottom.”
