Velocity Performance Alliance Shifts Into High Gear With Luxury Auto Real Estate Platform Ahead Of NASCAR Debut

From Pit Lane to Property Line-Velocity Blends Motorsport Thrills with High-End Real Estate Strategy

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines. The Velocity Performance Alliance (VPA)-a powerhouse collaboration between the Oasis Design & Development Corporation, Verge Technologies Inc. (Verge), and IMA Entertainment Holdings (IMA)-has officially launched, setting its sights on redefining luxury automotive living with a high-performance twist.

Where Real Estate Meets Racing:

VPA's flagship project, Velocity Prestigious Auto Residences, is more than high-end garages-it's a curated lifestyle for the fast lane. Think luxury auto condos, smart-living innovations, and adrenaline-fueled entertainment-designed for elite car collectors, motorsport devotees, and visionary investors.

Pedal to the Metal with Racing Royalty:

Adding fuel to the launch, James Bondurant-grandson of racing legend Bob Bondurant-is making his highly anticipated debut in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, managed by IMA. His track entry isn't just symbolic; it anchors the brand's authenticity in motorsport and turbocharges fan engagement.

A New Kind of Asset Class-Built for Passionate Capital:

Velocity isn't just building garages-it's creating an entirely new asset class. Every residence includes:



Climate-controlled, high-security luxury auto storage

Verge-AI powered resilient data tech management in both home and garage

Private motorsport simulators and VIP track access Scalable real estate investments backed by private equity



"This isn't some vaporware vision," said Brandon Jay @iambrandonjay a Board Member & Founder of VPA. "We're launching with elite design, integrated tech, and proven entertainment chops. Velocity is where horsepower meets property power-a vertical primed for recurring revenue, real asset appreciation, and global reach."

Investor Access & What's Next:

With the green flag officially dropped, VPA is opening the pit lane to investors, strategic partners, and site acquisition opportunities. Phase 1 location reveals and pre-sales begin after Sonoma, following James Bondurant's debut at @iamjamesbondurant.

Ready to co-drive the future of luxury motorsport living?

Contact:

📧 [email protected]

Follow James Bondurant on

Contact:

Brandon Jay

***@velocityperformancealliance

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Velocity Performance Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED