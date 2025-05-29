Govt Mandates E-Commerce Platforms To Eliminate Dark Patterns Or Face Legal Action

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday directed all major e-commerce platforms to comply with government guidelines on dark patterns or face regulatory action, in a move aimed at protecting consumer interests.

The minister announced that e-commerce operators must conduct internal audits to identify deceptive user interface designs and submit comprehensive audit reports to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

During a stakeholder meeting attended by representatives from more than 50 e-commerce companies, Joshi emphasised the government's commitment to eliminating manipulative design practices that mislead consumers into making unintended choices.

The minister confirmed that a joint working group will be established to ensure effective implementation of the guidelines and address these unfair trade practices systematically.

The regulatory framework builds upon the Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns issued in November 2023 by the Central Consumer Protection Authority under the Consumer Protection Act 2019.

The government has identified thirteen specific dark pattern categories, including False Urgency, Basket Sneaking, Confirm Shaming, Forced Action, Subscription Trap, Interface Interference, Bait and Switch, Drip Pricing, Disguised Advertisement, Nagging, Trick Questions, Software as a Service Billing, and Rogue Malware practices.

Joshi stressed that digital marketplaces must operate under principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability, with consumer interests remaining paramount in all commercial interactions.

The minister confirmed that e-commerce players have committed to compliance with these guidelines, while warning that non-compliance will result in legal action under existing consumer protection laws.

The regulatory scope extends beyond traditional e-commerce platforms to include ride-hailing operators, with notices already issued regarding advance tipping practices by cab aggregators.

Major technology and commerce companies participated in the consultation, including Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, Meta, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, Ola, Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, and Tata, alongside representatives from food delivery, travel booking, pharmaceutical, retail, and electronics sectors.

