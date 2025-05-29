NSSF's 'Gun Storage Check Week' To Run June 1-7, Win Gun Safes At Gunstoragecheck
To emphasize the importance of securely storing guns when not in use, visitors to gunstoragecheck will have the opportunity to enter the Gun Storage Check Week Sweepstakes beginning May 30 to win gun safes and other prizes each week in June. Those who enter can improve their chances of winning by gaining bonus entries for watching a firearm safety video.
The goal of Gun Storage Check Week, which is observed during National Safety Month, is to help prevent firearm accidents, especially those involving children, suicides and thefts. "Hiding a gun on top of a refrigerator, a closet shelf or under a car seat is no substitute for secure, locked storage," Bartozzi said. "Take a moment to check how you're keeping your guns safe from unwanted to access. If you need to make improvements, we have suggestions for storage devices that will fit your lifestyle."
Bartozzi said storage devices are available to meet the needs of all gun owners-from those who value readiness for personal and home protection to hunters and recreational shooters who own many firearms that need to be responsibly stored when not in use. The GunStorageCheck website provides resources to help gun owners decide which locked storage device can best meet their safety and accessibility needs.
Secure gun storage devices include:
-
cable locks-often available free of charge through NSSF's Project ChildSafe ® program
lock boxes -a storage solution for guns kept for home security and in vehicles
lockable gun cases-for security and portability
full-size gun cabinets and safes-for owners with multiple firearms to protect, including against fire and theft.
Secure Storage Can Prevent Suicide
NSSF is dedicated to helping reduce firearm-related suicide by distributing educational resources through its Have a Brave Conversation program. Each year more than half of all firearm-related fatalities are suicide deaths, and among veterans the rate tops 72 percent.
"Suicide is preventable," said Bartozzi. "Gun owners and their families can save lives by becoming more open to discussing factors that contribute to suicide risk and by preventing access to firearms when someone is at risk. Supporting someone who is struggling and being respectful of the right to own firearms can go together."
When a person in crisis cannot access a firearm, a vital pause occurs that allows time for the immediate thoughts on suicide to pass and connecting to care and support. It's a pause that can save a life. Temporarily storing a firearm outside the home can be a solution, but remember to follow all applicable firearm transfer laws.
Pride in Safety
"The firearm-owning community makes firearm safety a priority at home, on the range and in the field," said Bartozzi. "We should all do our part to prevent accidents and other misuse. Gun Storage Check Week is a good time to focus on proper storage of firearms at home and in vehicles."
Free cable gun locks are available in thousands of communities across the country through NSSF's Project ChildSafe program in partnership with law enforcement agencies.
Promotional Materials
Organizations, companies, law enforcement and individuals can help increase the visibility of Gun Storage Check Week June 1-7 by using promotional materials available at GunStorageCheck . Gun Storage Check Week will repeat September 1-7 during National Suicide Prevention Month.
