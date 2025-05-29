Arkestro Welcomes Former Deloitte Vice Chair Paul Wellener To Executive Advisory Board

Distinguished manufacturing leader brings decades of transformation expertise to advance Arkestro's growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkestro , the premier Predictive Procurement Platform accelerating enterprise spend transformation, today announced the appointment of Paul Wellener to its Executive Advisory Board. A nationally recognized expert in manufacturing strategy and transformation, Wellener joins the Advisory board to support Arkestro's continued growth and innovation in procurement-a function facing mounting complexity amid today's global challenges.

Wellener brings over 35 years of leadership experience spanning global manufacturing, consulting, and board governance. As a retired Deloitte Vice Chair, Wellener led the U.S. Industrial practice to nearly double in size, helping position it as a top growth area within the firm. His expertise includes guiding Fortune 500 executives through digital and operational transformation, closing skills gaps, and navigating disruption in the industrial sector.

"Paul's depth of experience and strategic mindset make him a tremendous addition to Arkestro's Executive Advisory Board," said Rob DeSantis, CEO and Co-Founder of Arkestro. "As we help enterprises transform procurement into a strategic growth driver, unlocking savings, accelerating decision-making, and reducing risk, Paul's insights into large-scale transformation and innovation will be vital to our mission."

Throughout his career, Wellener has advised senior executives at some of the world's largest industrial and manufacturing organizations, helping lead strategic, operational, and talent transformations across complex global enterprises. He has served on several boards - both for-profit and nonprofit, and is widely regarded as a connector and mentor across the business community. In 2019, he received both the Carnegie Mellon Alumni Service Award and the National MS Society's Norman Cohn Hope Award for outstanding volunteer leadership.

"I'm honored to join Arkestro at such a pivotal time for procurement and supply chain innovation," said Paul Wellener. "Organizations are eager to drive value and resilience, and Arkestro's platform is doing exactly that-reshaping procurement into a proactive, strategic lever. I look forward to supporting this mission and working with the leadership team."

Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Platform uses AI, behavioral science, and game theory to maximize shareholder value by driving a measurable impact on earnings per share through hard savings and transformational improvements in performance. With the power of Arkestro's platform, companies experience 60% faster cycle times and can manage three times more spend with the same resources. To learn more about Arkestro's Executive Advisory Board, please visit .

About Arkestro:

Arkestro's Predictive Procurement Platform accelerates enterprise spend transformation to unlock trapped savings and reduce risk, enabling teams to influence significantly more spend. By combining AI and game theory with Arkestro's patented three science technology, Negotiation Science, Supplier Science, and Process Science, procurement teams can improve win rates while strengthening supply chain agility. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Arkestro shifts traditional procurement to become a proactive, results-driven function-eliminating inefficiencies, optimizing negotiations, and enhancing supplier collaboration.

Arkestro has been recognized for its industry leadership, including being named a Sample Vendor for Autonomous Sourcing, Autonomous Procurement, and Supplier Discovery in Gartner's 2024 Hype Cycle, and a Top Tech – Sourcing provider in the Fall 2024 SolutionMap. Learn more at .

Arkestro Media Contact:

Fight or Flight PR

Tiffani Lee-Zhang

[email protected]

SOURCE Arkestro

