Globalcomix Unveils Exciting Summer Slate Of GC Toons, Kicking Off With Viva La Dirt League's Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage

Showcasing cover art from the GC Toons Summer Slate 2025.

A timeline of the launch dates for the Summer Slate.

GlobalComix launches its Summer Slate of GC Toons, featuring epic comics in a mobile-friendly format.

- Robert Meyers, Director of Publishing at Bad EggNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalComix, the premier digital comics platform, is excited to unveil its Summer Slate of GC Toons, which kicked off May 28th with Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage by Viva La Dirt League and Bad Egg Publishing. This season will feature captivating epic fantasy narratives optimized for mobile devices, offering a dynamic and immersive vertical reading experience.With over 50 series and 1200+ episodes published, GC Toons offers fans a unique, mobile-friendly vertical scroll format, transforming popular comics into a smooth and engaging experience on the go. This exciting new slate features a diverse lineup of titles from acclaimed creators and publishers, showcasing stories that span fantasy, horror, action, and more.Viva La Dirt League's Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage leads the charge, blending comedy, gaming culture, and fantasy in a hilarious adventure that fans have come to love. As the flagship title of the Summer Slate, it exemplifies the creativity and innovation that GC Toons bring to the digital comics experience.The Summer Slate Schedule:- Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage (Bad Egg Publishing) Featuring the YouTube creator group Viva La Dirt League.- Thursday, June 12, 2025: Shadow Service (Vault Comics)- Monday, June 23, 2025: Fiendish (Hellion Comics)- Friday, July 11, 2025: Aphrodite IX (Top Cow / Image)- Tuesday, July 22, 2025: The Darkness: Crooked (Top Cow / Image)- Saturday, August 9, 2025: Dungeons and Dimwits (Dren Productions)"I'm thrilled to be partnering with GlobalComix to bring Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage to even more readers,” said Robert Meyers, Director of Publishing at Bad Egg.“The team at GlobalComix continues to impress with their innovative platform, making it easy for Bad Egg to grow our audience in new and exciting ways. Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage was a highlight for us in 2024, and the vertical scroll format keeps the adventure going!"This slate builds upon the success of the ongoing GC Toons initiative, which already includes major titles like Stranger Things, Cyberpunk 2077, Money Shot, and Casual Fling from leading indie publishers Dark Horse, Vault Comics, AWA Studios, and more. GC Toons focuses on the growing demand for mobile-first comics and bold stories that reflect GlobalComix's commitment to innovation in digital publishing."Our team at GlobalComix strives every day to bring new comics and the best reading experience possible for creators and readers", said William Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix.“GC Toons continues to deliver mobile-first comics, with a vast selection of series to enjoy.”GlobalComix continues to push the boundaries of how comics are consumed and enjoyed, offering a curated selection of stories that resonate with readers worldwide. The Summer Slate of GC Toons is set to be an unforgettable season for fans and newcomers alike.Links:- GlobalComix Toons Channel- Summer Slate Asset Kit- Epic NPC Man: Hero Outage (Toons) episode 1For more information about GlobalComix and the GC Original Toons Summer Slate, visit . For interview inquiries, please email us at ....

