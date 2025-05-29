TDP Mahanadu A 'Hollow Spectacle', Says NTR's Wife Lakshmi Parvathi

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) YSR Congress Party General Secretary and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao's wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, on Thursday termed the TDP's Mahanadu in Kadapa a "hollow spectacle", which prioritised sycophancy and propaganda over addressing public issues.

She said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and state minister, Nara Lokesh, turned the event into a platform for deceit and opportunism.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, falsely assuming that the people of Kadapa will blindly vote for them, Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh utterly disgraced the event.

"Instead of honouring NTR's legacy on his birth anniversary by discussing public welfare, they have reduced Mahanadu to a stage for slandering Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP's desperation was evident as they resorted to burning their own flags and pamphlets to create a false narrative. Their so-called 'Super Six' promises by the father were contradicted by the son, exposing their lack of coherence and commitment," Lakshmi Parvathi said.

Lakshmi Parvathi, the second wife of NTR, said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh misusing AI technology to falsely depict NTR praising them "is a new low in their unethical politics".

"Historical records, including cassettes of NTR condemning Chandrababu Naidu, stand as undeniable evidence of their betrayal. Lokesh's claim to NTR's legacy is absurd; NTR's heir can only come from the Nandamuri family, not the Nara clan," she said.

Stating that Naidu's role in NTR's death is no secret, she said that he is shamelessly exploiting NTR's name for donations. "How does a man of two acres amass such wealth? The TDP's use of AI to manipulate NTR's legacy is not just unethical, it is heartbreaking," she said.

Stating that Mahanadu is no celebration of progress but a day of backstabbing, she alleged that the TDP destroyed Andhra Pradesh, driving away major industries. Their policies, including the promotion of liquor, have devastated families, she said.

"Chandrababu Naidu's Mahanadu is a facade for laundering illicit funds through donations and diverting money from the skill development scam into party coffers. Why does the Enforcement Directorate turn a blind eye to Chandrababu Naidu's actions?" she asked.

She slammed the TDP for credit for the development of schools under Jagan Mohan Reddy's Nadu-Nedu initiative.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy systematically delivered his manifesto, earning global praise for his leadership even during the Covid-19 crisis, while Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have become a curse on the state," she added.