TDP Mahanadu A 'Hollow Spectacle', Says NTR's Wife Lakshmi Parvathi
She said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and state minister, Nara Lokesh, turned the event into a platform for deceit and opportunism.
Addressing a press conference here, she said, falsely assuming that the people of Kadapa will blindly vote for them, Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh utterly disgraced the event.
"Instead of honouring NTR's legacy on his birth anniversary by discussing public welfare, they have reduced Mahanadu to a stage for slandering Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The TDP's desperation was evident as they resorted to burning their own flags and pamphlets to create a false narrative. Their so-called 'Super Six' promises by the father were contradicted by the son, exposing their lack of coherence and commitment," Lakshmi Parvathi said.
Lakshmi Parvathi, the second wife of NTR, said Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh misusing AI technology to falsely depict NTR praising them "is a new low in their unethical politics".
"Historical records, including cassettes of NTR condemning Chandrababu Naidu, stand as undeniable evidence of their betrayal. Lokesh's claim to NTR's legacy is absurd; NTR's heir can only come from the Nandamuri family, not the Nara clan," she said.
Stating that Naidu's role in NTR's death is no secret, she said that he is shamelessly exploiting NTR's name for donations. "How does a man of two acres amass such wealth? The TDP's use of AI to manipulate NTR's legacy is not just unethical, it is heartbreaking," she said.
Stating that Mahanadu is no celebration of progress but a day of backstabbing, she alleged that the TDP destroyed Andhra Pradesh, driving away major industries. Their policies, including the promotion of liquor, have devastated families, she said.
"Chandrababu Naidu's Mahanadu is a facade for laundering illicit funds through donations and diverting money from the skill development scam into party coffers. Why does the Enforcement Directorate turn a blind eye to Chandrababu Naidu's actions?" she asked.
She slammed the TDP for credit for the development of schools under Jagan Mohan Reddy's Nadu-Nedu initiative.
"Jagan Mohan Reddy systematically delivered his manifesto, earning global praise for his leadership even during the Covid-19 crisis, while Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have become a curse on the state," she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment