Delhi Govt Succeeded In Building Positive Image On Eve Of Completing 100 Days: BJP's Virendraa Sachdeva

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) On the eve of completing 100 days since the BJP came to power in Delhi, State Party President Virendraa Sachdeva said here on Thursday that to assess the performance of the current government after a decade of misgovernance by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it is a matter of satisfaction that his party has succeeded in creating a positive image of the state in a short span of time.

While addressing a press conference, Sachdeva said that after 10 years of misrule by the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, the public entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of Delhi's development and maintenance by securing an absolute majority in February 2025 Assembly elections.

He added that the current BJP government in Delhi will complete 100 days since being in power in the state.

The Delhi BJP President highlighted that the greatest achievement of the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government is that unlike former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who engaged in negative politics by blaming the Central government, the BJP, and government officials for his failures, the current BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is "proactive and is addressing every issue of Delhiites".

The current BJP government's work under the leadership of CM Gupta is becoming its true identity, Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader added that on Friday, the Delhi government will present its roadmap for the future along with a summary of its 100-day achievements.

He also highlighted several significant achievements of the current BJP government under the leadership of CM Gupta in a span of 100 days such as issuance of Ayushman Bharat cards, providing elderly citizens with health coverage of Rs 10 lakh, allocation of a Rs 1 lakh crore mega development budget for Delhi, committed work on Yamuna river cleaning with budget allocations for installing STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) on drains falling into the river, reviving the crumbling DTC public transport left incomplete by the previous Kejriwal government, and stabilising the situation by operating 400 buses under the "Devi Yojana"

Sachdeva also said that installation of GPS in Delhi Jal Board tankers to improve water supply in slum clusters, and launch of a Summer Action Plan to improve Delhi's overall water supply, commencement of the development of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health Temples) where people will receive free medicines, health checkups and X-ray facilities, visible changes in Delhi roads – for the first time in nearly 10 years, major cleaning drives are underway for drains and sewers.

The cleaning of roads by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also improved, he added.

A policy-level decision has been made regarding the Mahila Samman Scheme; the budget has been allocated, a committee is working on it, and an implemention plan will be announced soon, he said.

The Delhi Education Act introduced by the BJP government has raised hopes among parents in the national capital, he added.

The Delhi BJP Chief said: "During the previous Kejriwal government, Ministers were only seen in press conferences. However, Ministers in the current BJP government are seen actively working in Ministries and on the ground, addressing public issues."