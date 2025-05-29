Big Things Ahead: Fort Dodge To Open Cutting-Edge Corridor Plaza & Pavilion

Fort Dodge Corridor Plaza & Pavilion Set to Open

View of Outdoor Community Plaza

Conceptual Rendering of Indoor Sports Complex

The City of Fort Dodge and M and M LLC are set to unveil a transformational development this summer. Naming Rights & Sponsorships are now available

- Ryan Patrick | VP SportsMan SolutionsFORT DODGE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- City leaders in Fort Dodge have partnered with developer group M and M LLC to revitalize the former Crossroads Mall into the Corridor Plaza District. This development will be a dynamic, mixed-use destination designed to serve as a hub for commerce, community events, and regional tourism. The project features retail, dining, lodging, entertainment, convenience services, and a walkable plaza and pavilion that will support year-round events and recreation.Several key partners have already committed to the retail side of the project, including Chick-fil-A, UnityPoint Express, and Tidal Wave Auto Spa.The Corridor Plaza & Pavilion is set to complement Fort Dodge's robust calendar of festivals and celebrations, including long-standing staples like the Iowa High School Girls Softball Tournament. With space designed to host everything from live music and markets to athletic events and cultural programming, the development will strengthen Fort Dodge's position as a vibrant, regional destination. The Corridor Plaza District is more than a redevelopment, it's a reinvestment in Fort Dodge's future. It will create jobs, attract new visitors, support community wellness, and serve as a centerpiece for civic pride and regional growth.But the Pavilion isn't just for weekend tournaments and big events. It's designed for everyday use, offering flexible, inclusive programming throughout the week. Community members can look forward to dedicated pickleball courts, open gym space for Noon Ball, walking hours, toddler time, and more. Whether through a day pass, monthly option, or annual membership, residents will have accessible ways to enjoy the facility year-round. The Pavilion is slated to open next month, with a full slate of programming launching by fall. Sneak peeks and announcements will begin rolling out soon on the new Corridor Plaza Facebook page.As momentum builds, naming rights and corporate sponsorship opportunities are now available for key features within the development. Project Developer, M and M LLC has selected SportsMan Solutions to lead all sponsorship and naming rights efforts.SportsMan Solutions brings a strong track record of success in sponsorship activations tied to sports and retail-driven developments. Earlier this year, the group opened Phase 3 of the Gregg Young Auto Sports Campus in Norwalk, Iowa which located just minutes from Des Moines International Airport. The Sports Campus is a $30 million dollar public-private complex and was named the 2024 Warren County Innovation of the Year,Ryan Patrick, Vice President of SportsMan Solutions, will oversee sponsorship procurement for the Corridor Plaza & Pavilion. Patrick has helped communities across the country align with local and regional partners to drive long-term economic and social impact through strategic brand integrations.For sponsorship and naming rights inquiries, contact: Ryan Patrick, ...

Jacob Shandri

Sportsplex West

+1 515-954-8991

email us here

Video Courtesy of KCCI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.