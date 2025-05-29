Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OHI Group S.A. Announces Intention To Submit Confidential Draft Registration Statement For Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering


2025-05-29 09:46:27
LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OHI Group S.A., a société anonyme organized under laws of Luxembourg (the "Issuer"), today announced that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States.

The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions, including completion of the SEC's review of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact:
Pedro Melo
Group Head of FP&A, OHI Group S.A.
+351 910 055 435
[email protected]

Search