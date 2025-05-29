Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores To More Than Double Financials By FY26 After Arjas Steel Buyout: SEBI RA Finance With Palak


2025-05-29 09:14:11
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd. entered a major growth stage after buying an 80% ownership stake in Arjas Steel. As margins expand, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT will more than double by FY26, according to SEBI-registered analyst Finance With Palak.</p> <p>At the time of writing, Sandur shares were trading at ₹499.15, down ₹52.45 or 9.51% on the day.</p> <p>The deal is valued at approximately ₹3,000 crores.</p> <p>Meanwhile, BAG Holdings Private Limited secured around 19.12% of the shares as part of the transaction.</p> <p>Arjas Steel generated $360 million in revenue for FY23 and expects to record revenue between $420 million and $430 million by FY25. </p> <p>Sandur's fourth-quarter (Q4) performance in FY 25 will more than double compared to Q4 FY24, when it generated ₹552 crores in revenue and ₹208 crores in EBITDA.</p> <p>Sandur's acquisition intends to boost its position in the steel industry and establish itself as a front-runner in the metals and mining sector.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'neutral' amid 'extremely high' message volume.</p> <p>The stock has risen 18.8% so far in 2025.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>

