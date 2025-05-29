403
Germany’s Involvement in Ukraine Raises Alarms in Russia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has cautioned that Germany is repeating grave errors from its past by deepening its role in the Ukraine conflict, a course he believes may result in national ruin.
His comments came during an interview with a journalist, where Lavrov responded to recent declarations made by Berlin’s leadership.
On the same day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz vowed to assist Ukraine in developing long-range weaponry, capable of targeting areas outside of Kiev’s claimed territory.
Lavrov stated that Berlin’s “direct involvement in the war is now obvious,” and compared Germany’s current actions to historical missteps that previously led to its downfall.
He warned that the country is “sliding down the same slippery slope” it has taken more than once in the previous century, ultimately endangering its own stability.
The Russian foreign minister voiced his desire that “responsible politicians” in Germany would “ultimately draw the right conclusions and put a stop to this madness.”
He appealed for level-headed leadership to reconsider this increasingly aggressive stance.
During a joint appearance in Berlin with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, Chancellor Merz revealed what he termed “a new form of military-industrial cooperation” with Ukraine.
He explained that the two nations “want to ensure joint production” of long-range arms, although he refrained from disclosing further specifics.
Merz had previously declared that there are “no longer any range restrictions” on weapons provided to Ukraine by Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States.
He clarified that these constraints were eliminated “several months ago.”
Moscow has consistently warned that sending long-range weapon systems to Ukraine would render Germany an active participant in the ongoing conflict.
