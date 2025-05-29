Edge Zero Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement With Wesco International To Expand Grid Visibility Solutions

- Richard McIndoe, CEO, Edge ZeroMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edge Zero , a leading provider of low-voltage electricity network monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a new distribution relationship with Wesco (NYSE: WCC), a trusted supplier of utility technology solutions. This collaboration will enhance the availability of Edge Zero's real-time grid monitoring technology through Wesco's distribution network, enabling utilities to improve situational awareness, grid resilience and asset performance.Wesco will distribute Edge Zero's EdgeSensor suite of monitors and EdgeConnectedTM platform, which together provide real-time insights into grid health, transformer utilization and power quality. These solutions complement Wesco's existing utility technology portfolio including advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), distribution automation and utility communication networks, offering customers a comprehensive approach to grid modernization.“As utilities face challenges with grid resilience, aging infrastructure and growing electrification demands, our collaboration with Wesco will provide them greater access to cutting-edge monitoring and optimization tools,” said Richard McIndoe, Chairman and CEO of Edge Zero.“Together, we are empowering utilities to proactively manage network asset health, mitigate outages and support the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) with real-time data.”The Wesco Utility and Broadband Solutions business unit ensures that utilities have access to a comprehensive range of products and services to meet their evolving grid modernization needs. Wesco views Edge Zero's solutions as key components in equipping their customers with advanced grid intelligence tools that can deliver many of the benefits of grid monitoring for those who haven't deployed an AMI system or to integrate seamlessly with existing AMI and grid management systems.Patrick Gorman, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Utility, commented,“Wesco is committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions that help utilities enhance grid resilience and operational efficiency. Edge Zero's real-time monitoring solutions are a natural fit within our portfolio, equipping utilities with the visibility they need to optimize their networks and respond proactively to grid challenges.”Edge Zero's grid monitoring solutions have already been successfully deployed by utilities across North America, improving operational efficiency and mitigating risks of grid downtime. With Wesco's extensive distribution reach and expertise in utility technology, this collaboration will accelerate the adoption of Edge Zero's solutions, supporting utilities in their digital transformation and reliable service delivery initiatives.For more information about Edge Zero's solutions and Wesco, visit or .About Edge ZeroEdge Zero provides proprietary low-voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to enhance grid resilience and de-risk operations through the energy transition. The company serves utilities in North America, the UK, Brazil and Southeast Asia, as well as distribution system operators in Australia, where over 7 million end customers are represented. Edge Zero technology offers real-time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low-voltage electricity network. Its proprietary EdgeConnectedTM software equips utilities with the data analytics needed to manage distribution network assets and optimize customer solar, battery and EV charging assets in real time, within the physical constraints of the grid.About WescoWesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multilocation businesses and global corporations.Contact: Stephanie BeckSenior Director, MarketingWesco Utility and Broadband Solutions...860.834.3424

